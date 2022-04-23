Johnny Depp assured that he received a grotesque and disgusting surprise in bed from his ex-wife

The American actor Johnny Depp assured that his ex-wife Amber Heard left him “human fecal remains” in bed a few days after being separated. In addition, she took the opportunity to clarify that she had “never” “hit a woman”.

Since last April 11, the trial of the actors has been taking place in VirginiaUnited States, and all the people who make up the jury have heard from both parties what their relationship as a couple was like, while for some it has even been considered torture.

The interpreter of Jack Sparrow stated that one day he went to the house in Los Angeles that he shared with Heard and when he arrived at the address where he went to collect some belongings, he was able to witness that in the bed in which he slept with his former wife he had ” human feces” on the side he slept on.

“It was so weird and so grotesque that I could only laugh.” said the protagonist of ‘Charlie and the chocolate factory’ at the same time that he showed some images where it could be seen that the feces were indeed in the bed as he had stated.

“Our bed, and on my side of the bed there was human fecal matter, so I understood why it wasn’t a good time to go.” Depp explained that he made the decision to go to the penthouse but that his security guard had already told him that it was not the best circumstance to go to remove his things from the place.

The protagonist of ‘Scissorhands’ also commented when Heard threw a bottle at him and ended up cutting off part of his finger. In addition, he recounted when his former wife put out a cigarette in her face.

Depp explained that he had “received certain news that was equally absurd, grotesque and crueland then they showed me an image of what the problem was”, was what he commented at the same time that he explained that between April 22 and May 21, 2016 he did not see her.

“Like many women, I was sexually harassed and assaulted when I was of college age. But I kept quiet, I did not expect to file complaints to do justice. And I didn’t see myself as a victim,” the actress wrote in her 2018 article in The Washington Post.

It may interest you:

· Amber Heard came out as bisexual in 2010 and has been linked to Cara Delevingne, Johnny Depp and more

Johnny Depp stayed with Amber Heard to prevent her from taking her own life

Johnny Depp swears never to have hit a woman in trial against Amber Heard