Johnny Depp assured that he will never return to “Pirates of the Caribbean”

The defamation lawsuit between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, continues its course this week with new sayings from the star of Pirates of the Caribbean.

Johnny Depp was one of the most profitable artists in the world when he embodied the iconic Jack Sparrow. This is how he did it in five of the films of the millionaire franchise Pirates of the Caribbean.

Y it was precisely about Pirates of the Caribbean that Johnny Depp referred to in his last remarks on the dais. This, in the midst of the legal battle with Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp would not return to Pirates of the Caribbean

He became the most beloved protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean. Johnny Depp, dressed as the eccentric pirate, illustrates great Disney attractions as well as several video games.

Despite the success, Johnny Depp would not act in the franchise again, so they pay you what they pay you. This was what she assured in the trial that confronts him with Amber Heard.

The ex-wife of the actor published a column in Washington Post in 2018, where she declared herself a victim of gender violence. Although he did not name the actor, the production of Pirates of the Caribbean removed Johnny Depp from the sixth installment.

It is because of that column Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard, whom he accuses of defaming him. The trial is being waged for 50 million dollars.

on the dais, Heard’s attorney, Ben Rottenborn, asked Depp: “The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on earth would make him work with Disney again on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie? Correct?”.

The actor did not hesitate to answer: “That is true, Mr. Rottenborn.”

Disney does not plan the return of Jack Sparrow to history, since Pirates of the Caribbean took a new direction with an all-female cast. This one is headed by Margot Robbie.

Nevertheless, Depp would not be willing to return to the franchise for turning his back on him in the midst of Herad’s accusations.