Johnny Depp attacked Amber Heard with a kick for James Franco: was he jealous?

LThe presence of the psychologist Dawn Hughes has aroused interest on this thirteenth day of the litigation that confronts the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in Fairfax.

As a witness for the actress from Aquaman, emphasized the abuse that the interpreter born in Austin, Texas would have suffered. A fact that would have even affected Heard’s personality.

But during the trial Hughes also spoke of the jealousy of the ex-husband of the actress, who had had an affair with the actor, producer and screenwriter James Franco while she was married to Depp.

The one who was the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean I suspected on more than one occasion that Heard and Franco had had an affair.. Although the truth is that they did share the leading role in some films.

That relationship infuriated Depp and Hughes made it known during his statement. “‘I hope you had fun with your escapades“, he claims he came to say about this situation. He even attacked Heard during an argument by kicking her in the back, in the words of the sanitary.

In addition to jealousy towards James Franco, Dawn Hughes ‘charged’ against Franco himself. Johnny Depp again by stating that he was also bothered by the relationship that Heard had with the actor Billy Bob Thortonalthough he did not say why.

He also concluded that many of the aggressions that occur do not have to be in front of other people: “On rare occasions we appreciate the explosion in the midst of witnesses, other people“.