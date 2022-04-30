Johnny Depp attacked by Amber Heard: Shocking images come to light

ANDn the uninth day of judgment between the actors for the alleged abuses and aggressions he has suffered Amber Heard by Johnny Deppit was the turn of the actor’s security team. Malcolm Connollycharacter’s personal bodyguard Jack Sparrowintervened through a videoconference.

In this statement from the actor’s security team member, Connolly I recounted everything I experienced throughout the marriage between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard contributing even graphic material that support their words.

The agent said that Johnny Depp make sure the actor “wasn’t happy” in her marriage to Amber Heard. Also, Malcolm Connolly stated that Heard was kind at first, but as time went on, her attitude completely changed: “Amber started to changer. She became feisty, demanding… she could become cool in a blink of an eye“, he explained.

Connollyas it appears in the statement, issued that the actress “I wanted to wear the pants in the relationship“, showing “dominant”. On the contrary, Johnny Depp kept “reserved“. However, the bodyguard never saw any injuries on AmberHeard, but he did see them in the interpreter.

“Most of these marks were happening on the left hand side of his face… fat lip, bruises to his eye…” witness Malcolm Connolly testifying Amber Heard attacked Johnny Depp on their honeymoon trip. pic.twitter.com/DgBVHJzkHW ? brooke (@depplyhaIIows) April 28, 2022

From “scratches until swelling”said MalcolmConnolly. The bodyguard showed photographs that reinforced his version. It was on the honeymoon of the actors and injuries can be seen on the face of Johnny Depp.

“Most of these marks were on the left side of his face. He had a swollen lip and bruises on his eye. He’s bumped into a door… or a door has bumped into him.” Connollywho thanks to his work knows how to identify any injury.

The bodyguard never witnessed any discussion between the couple, but yes screaming from her. Once, According to Connolly, he saw a bottle fall down the stairwell, so he chose to remove Depp from the scene. Finally, he declared having seen the actor use drugs, but it did not interfere with his performance as an actor: “I think Jack Sparrow is drunker than Johnny Depp“.

About two weeks ago Another video of Amber Heard came to light but, in this case, the tape in question was not about the same thing. It was a recording in an elevator in which the actress was seen in a loving attitude with the also actor James Franco.