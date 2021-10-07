Johnny Depp awaits the appeal and reveals more Amber Heard “lies”

The British appeals court is expected today with its verdict on the case of Johnny Depp against the Sun, which had accused him of being a “wife-beater”, even winning the trial in the first instance. The ruling should include a re-run of this process and meanwhile, Depp’s lawyers are on the attack Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp had long ago lost the case against the Sun, which led to his dismissal from Fantastic Beasts 3 and the loss of the role of Gellert Grindelwald despite having already started shooting his scenes. Depp now hopes to overturn that ruling, which acquitted the Sun for calling him “wife-beater”.

The plaintiff’s lawyers now argue that the failure to pay Heard’s $ 7 million to charity should be considered a “manipulative lie.” “We will not make a decision by today, but we will make one in a short time and we will put it down on paper“commented the judge of the British appeals court.

Here is what Depp’s defense argued: Judge Nicol “failed to undertake an adequate analysis of the Ms. Heard’s changing tale, despite the importance of consistency as a consideration of a witness’s testimony. “ According to Sherbone, “Niccol concluded that the appellant was guilty of severe physical assaults without taking into account or even acknowledging that the lady Heard had provided false evidence, without comparing his version with the documents and evidence of other witnesses. “

Judge Nicol had Depp’s initial request rejected claiming that the owners of the newspaper, News Group Newspaper, had shown that what was written in the article was “substantially true”.