Johnny Depp awarded the Medal of Merit in Serbia

THEthe recognition that you do not expect. Johnny Depp was awarded the Medal of Merit by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić in Belgrade for his «exceptional merits in public and cultural activities. In particular in the field of cinematographic art and the promotion of the Republic of Serbia in the worldor”.

It was the same to deliver the award to the Hollywood star Serbian president during the national holiday ceremony.

Johnny Depp and the medal of merit in Serbia

The most famous pirate of cinema recently worked on projects related to Serbiaincluding the filming of the scenes shot in Belgrade for the film Minimized. He also lent his voice for a starring role in the animated series produced in Serbia, Puffins. “I have a strong bond with your beautiful country that welcomes me with open arms every time I return,” said the movie star upon receiving the award.

Receive news and updates

on the latest

beauty trends

directly in your mail

For him also a statue

The Hollywood star then congratulated the Belgrade authorities for their support for young artists, protagonists of the future of cinema. Just a few years ago, in 2010, Depp inaugurated the Film Festival in Serbia dedicated to young talents in the sector. Since then, in Drvengrad, the village where the Festival is held, a life-size statue was built in his honor. A sign of that deep bond between the actor and the Balkan country.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED