Johnny Depp awarded the Medal of Merit in Serbia

The actor acknowledged that the Belgrade authorities are constantly committed to supporting young talents and artists, protagonists of a new creative generation, important for the future of international cinema. With him, dozens of other Serbian and foreign exponents from the world of politics, economy, culture, sport and entertainment have been awarded medals and honors.

Last October Johnny Depp, after the crowd at the Rome Film Festival, had spoken in Belgrade at the event for the promotion of the first animated series produced in Serbia, dedicated to children and entitled “Puffins Impossible”: the American actor voices the main protagonist of the animated series, Johnny Puff.

Two years ago, Depp shot in Serbia “Minamata”, film directed by Andrew Levitas in which he plays the role of war photographer Eugene Smith. And in 2010 the actor inaugurated in Serbia, as guest of honor, the third edition of Kustendorf, the International Film Festival dedicated to young students and filmmakers, conceived and organized by Emir Kusturica, his great friend. In Drvengrad, the all-wood village in the mountains in western Serbia where the Festival is held regularly, a life-size statue dedicated to the star has stood out ever since.

