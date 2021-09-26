Johnny Depp beat Amber Heard: The Sun was right

LONDON. This time the boarding of Johnny Depp ended up in a shipwreck. The (shooting?) Hollywood star will not be able to appeal before British justice against the infamous sentence that in recent months saw him defeated in London in a lawsuit filed with the Sun by Rupert Murdoch: tabloid that the American actor had sued for being branded in 2018 as a “thug” husband; but who was ultimately cleared on the basis of a tranchant motivation on the credibility – deemed full – of the reports of violence and abuse made by Amber Heard, former model, actress and last wife of Johnny. The restless, tormented and turbulent protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean he had criticized that verdict with very harsh words, qualifying it as unfair and announcing his intention to apply with his lawyers to the higher judgment instance.

But the possibility of going on appeal – which in the British system must be examined and approved by a judge – was denied him due to the alleged lack of sufficient arguments, first by the magistrate himself in the first trial and now also by a second degree court. The legal defeat in the UK thus becomes final; and, having already had a heavy impact on Depp’s image and film career – meanwhile cut by Warner from the cast of Fantastic Beasts 3, yet another episode in the Harry Potter saga taken from the novels of JK Rowling – could also produce devastating effects on the legal disputes still open in the divorce case in the USA. Always loved by the public, also and above all female, for his aura of “beautiful and damned”, the actor – now 57 years old – has paid, among other things, in the London trial, which ended on November 2, 2020, the climate of new awareness on attacks on women in the world of cinema stimulated by the MeToo campaign.

The heartfelt defense of female figures who remained attached to him, such as former companions Winona Ryder or Vanessa Paradis (mother of 2 of his children). As certified by the sentence handed down almost 5 months ago by the London judge Andrew Nichols who not only sentenced the Sun condemning the superstar plaintiff to pay the equivalent of 2.2 million euros in legal fees, but also nailed Depp to the credibility recognized to Heard’s accusations: after a whirlwind of stories and cross recriminations projected along 16 show-hearings, with lots of of an audience waiting, on a succession of alleged disconcerting events framed in a life as a couple without restraints consumed between excesses, betrayals and abuses. A framework that no appeal can call into question.