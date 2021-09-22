Johnny Depp becomes Amber Heard’s Mera in Aquaman thanks to Deepfake

A video that has made a splash on the web shows Johnny Depp as Amber Heard in Aquaman

It was rumored that Amber Heard she had been replaced by Emilia Clarke in the next Aquaman next to Jason Momoa but this rumor was recently denied, the actress will keep his role in the DC movie.

Fans thought of playing deepfake by offering a tempting alternative for the role of Mera and put Johnny Depp in place of Amber Heard in Aquaman, the result is hilarious.

Johnny Depp should replace Amber Heard in Aquaman 2. pic.twitter.com/ionZO5EowO – Eddie Pozos (@EddiePozos_) February 26, 2021

The process of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard was postponed in 2022, postponed by one year from the set date a few months ago, due to COVID-19.

We remember that Johnny Depp was relieved of the role of Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean and from the role of Grindelwald in the next Fantastic Beasts 3, numerous petitions were created to make him fill these roles but were useless, such as the petition that reached nearly two million signatures to remove Amber Heard in Aquaman 2 and replace it with someone else.

But nothing is lost, because the Disney seems to be rethinking for the role of Jack Sparrow, perhaps the petition that has collected more than 500,000 signatures has reached the upper floors and has put a flea in the ear of the producers of the great house of Mickey Mouse.

