Johnny Depp, Beyoncé, Angelina Jolie… These stars who are related to the British royal family (PHOTOS)

Johnny Depp, Angelina Jolie, Tom Hanks, Brad Pitt and even Agathe Lecaron, these celebrities all have one thing in common: they are related to members of the British royal family.

They are singers, actors, animators, or models, they make a lot of people dream, and, in addition to being rich and famous, they are all related to the British royal family. Some stars who walk down the biggest red carpets around the world have actually come within a whisker, or indeed a few generations, of become real crowned heads. Among the latter, is the singer Beyoncé, who ultimately wears her nickname Queen B very well. And for good reason, the wife of rapper Jay-Z is none other than the 25th cousin of Queen Elizabeth II. Both are related by King Henry II, who reigned in England between 1154 and 1189.

And one thing is certain, Henry II has a popular lineage, to say the least. Indeed, in addition to being the grandfather of Queen Elizabeth II and Beyoncé, the late monarch is also the ancestor of actors Brad Pitt and Tom Hanks.

Johnny Depp, Celine Dion, Angelina Jolie: what binds them to Queen Elizabeth II

For his part, Johnny Depp is the cousin of Elizabeth II by his ancestor, Margaret Percy, daughter of the third Earl of Nothumberland. Whoever won his case against Amber Heard learned the news after a DNA test. His colleague, Angelina Jolie, is also a 25th cousin with Queen Elizabeth II. The two even met on October 10, 2014 at Buckingham Palace.

Ellen DeGeneres is not related to Queen Elizabeth II, but to Kate Middleton, wife of Prince William. The famous presenter heard the news after a genealogical study. It is also through this that the host Agathe Lecaron learned, live on television, her link with the late Lady Diana. Like what, the British royal family is much more numerous than we think…