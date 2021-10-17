Johnny Depp blocked in the hotel by fans, on the red carpet: “Thank you, they are my employers”

Crowd of fans for Johnny Depp who cannot leave the hotel to reach the Rome Film Fest where he will present his latest film “Puffins“As a true star, Johnny Depp has been waiting for over an hour on the red carpet and when he arrives, and they point out the enormous warmth of the fans, he thanks him and says: “The fans? They are my real employers “. A jab to those who boycotted him in all these years, in the name of cancel culture, to giants like Warner Bros who have removed him from the set of Fantastic Beasts 3, to those who stripped him of the role of Jack Sparrow (Pirates of the Caribbean) or to those who have not distributed his films always due to the heavy legal events that see him fighting against the ex-wife in court.

But in Rome, Johnny Depp is always and only a beloved Hollywood actor, judging by the crowd that “trapped” him in the hotel. Depp he was literally stuck due to the many fans who waited for him outside the hotel where he is staying with his staff. Security then had to wait before allowing the star to leave the facility, making him exit the back towards the Auditorium.

Much affection for the actor who, as mentioned, in addition to the sets has also attended a lot of law firms and courts in recent years. And in fact the fans who await him have prepared banners and messages of affection, closeness. Depp divorced his ex-wife Amber Heard who denounced him of domestic violence.

