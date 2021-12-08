Johnny Depp bought a Pirates of the Caribbean island

The saga of Pirates of the Caribbean it was mostly shot in the beautiful islands of South America, offering absolutely unforgettable views. In particular the absolute protagonist Johnny Depp he fell in love so much that he wanted to buy one of these plots in the middle of the sea. In 2004, in fact, he paid 3.6 million dollars to buy an island, later called Little Hall’s Pond Cay. The actor then paid an additional $ 8 million to purchase a private yacht that would ferry him to and from the island whenever he wanted.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen such a pure and beautiful place – Depp said as reported by Vanity Fair. You can feel your heart rate drop by about 20 beats. It is instant freedom

The 45-acre island has six white-sand beaches in its interior Johnny Depp he dedicated to his loved ones. Two of these are named after her children, Lily-Rose, 22, and Jack, 19. The star had both of these children by his ex-girlfriend. Vanessa Paradis to which another of these beaches is dedicated.

He even called it a beach Gonzo, a nickname for his late friend Hunter Stockton Thompson, eclectic journalist played by himself in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. This one features glass tables with Thompson’s face engraved on them. Another of the beaches is named after Depp’s longtime friend and fellow actor, Marlon Brando. The two were close friends until Brando’s death in 2004. The Oscar-winning actor for The Godfather he supported his friend a lot in buying the island.

The actor has put a lot of care and attention into cultivating his island for the future. It made it solar powered, making sure not to further damage the environment.

The usual one, Captain Jack Sparrow.