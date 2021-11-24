Johnny Depp bought Pirates of the Caribbean Island to honor dead friends

After the end of the first chapter of the Pirates of the Caribbean saga, Johnny Depp bought a Caribbean island by dedicating some beaches to the memory of his deceased friends.

The saga of Pirates of the Caribbean it was mostly shot on location. The beautiful exotic locations that host the characters have made you fall in love Johnny Depp enough to push him to buy an island which has then dedicated to the memory of dead friends.

Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Johnny Depp in one of the first official photos of the film

In 2004, Johnny Depp bought a private island in the Exumas archipelago and renamed it Little Hall’s Pond Cay. The star paid $ 3.6 million for the property. Originally the island had no infrastructure, now it has a ranch-style house with a 360 ° panoramic view. The entire ranch is powered by solar energy, so as not to damage the environment. Depp then paid another $ 8 million for a private yacht to ferry him to and from the island whenever he wanted.

As Vanity Fair reveals, Johnny Depp said of the island: “I don’t think I’ve ever seen such a pure and beautiful place. You can feel your heart rate drop by about 20 beats. It’s instant freedom.”. The actor later added that the purchase of the island has been key to him since “escape is survival for me”.

The 45-acre island has six white-sand beaches, renamed by Depp with the names of those closest to him. two beaches are named after his children, Lily-Rose, 22, and Jack, 19, from ex-partner Vanessa Paradis. The other beaches have been renamed Vanessa, Gonzo, nickname of the deceased friend Hunter S. Thompson and Marlon Brando.

Since no man is an island, Johnny Depp is certainly not the only star to own Caribbean properties. “Neighbors” Eddie Murphy and David Copperfield also own islands off the coast of Nassau.