Johnny Depp boycotted for the release of Minamata

Hollywood: Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp said he was boycotted by Hollywood after his latest film has not yet been released in the United States.

What did Johnny Depp say?

In a new interview with The Sunday Times focusing on his latest film Minamata, the actor said his public image is hindering the film’s release in US theaters. The film follows photojournalist W. Eugene Smith (played by Depp), as he documents the effects of industrial pollution on Minamata residents in the 1970s.

Hollywood: Johnny Depp

Speaking about the film and which deserves to be seen, Depp said, “We looked these people in the eye and promised we wouldn’t be exploiters,” he said of Minamata. “That the film would be respectful. I think we have kept our part of the deal, but those who came later should also keep theirs ”.

About Minimata

“Some movies touch people,” he added. “And this is about those of Minamata and the people who experience similar things. And for anything … For the Hollywood boycott of me? A man, an actor in an unpleasant and disorderly situation in recent years? ” The interview stated that Depp paused, then added, “But, you know, I’m moving towards where I have to go to do all of this… To bring things to light.”

Eugene Smith

Smith was known for his “photo essays” in Life magazine, but he had become something of a recluse. Yet he was convinced he was visiting the city of Minamata in Japan to photograph and document the effects of mercury poisoning caused by industrial pollution and the greed of multinational corporations. He faced reprisals for his activities from polluters, but still produced a compelling photographic essay.

Johnny Depp-San Sebastian: the director “we will defend the presumption of innocence”


