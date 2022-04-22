Ends one more day in court for libel against Amber Heard.

During the seventh day of the case, Johnny Depp He continued with his testimony and answered the questions asked by the defense of Amber Heard, who was in charge of showing evidence against the actor.

Among such evidence, stand out videos and images where Depp is seen vomiting, hitting furniture and crying, this, in order to show him as an unstable person. And although in most of these Johnny answered without any problem, the truth is that there was a last video that made the actor break down in tears in front of the jury.

Johnny Depp breaks down in tears: Amber Heard recorded it self-harming

During the last minutes of the hearing held this Thursday, April 21, in the courts of Fairfax County in Virginia, United States, Heard’s legal team showed one particular video in which Johnny was at the lowest and most vulnerable point in his life.

In the audiovisual, which was presented as evidence against Depp, The actor is seen injuring himself with a knife and crying in pain while Heard secretly records the entire scene. “I have no other reason to be here”the actor is heard saying, who at that time He suffered from suicidal thoughts.

The video had to be cut because the hearing was drawing to a close. It is expected to continue with the same next Monday, April 25, the day Johnny will take the stand again to answer the remaining questions by Amber Heard’s defense.

How long will the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard?

Once Johnny is done with his testimony, Amber He will take the stand to give his version of the facts and, later, he will answer the questions and evidence presented by Depp’s legal team.

The trial is expected to last nail four more weeks. johnny demands 50 million dollars in compensation for damages, while Amber put a countersuit asking for double: 100 million dollars.