Johnny Depp, Brian Cox corrects the shot: “I don’t disrespect anyone”

In recent years, the image of Brian Cox is inevitably associated with the ruthless patriarch of Succession but in real life it doesn’t seem like the actor is putting in a lot of effort to offer a more tender image of himself. In his recent book, Cox used unsympathetic terms towards several colleagues, including Johnny Depp.

Cox called Johnny Depp ‘exaggerated and overrated’. Statements that have inevitably gone viral and now the actor is back on the subject, trying to better explain his point of view.

“What some people have accused me of is my disrespect, and I really don’t disrespect anyone involved in this profession because I know how difficult it is. I may have reservations about their talent, but they certainly don’t miss me. respect. And my reservations about Johnny Depp are minimal, absolutely minimal. I think that is exaggerated at times but in reality I think he has also done a considerable job. Some of his works have been really extraordinarily good. “ Cox said.

In an interview he said he refused the role of governor in Pirates of the Caribbean, later assigned to Jonathan Pryce.

Brian Cox turned down a role in Game of Thrones and could have played Mad Eye Moody in Harry Potter, as he himself admitted in the chat with the press, explaining the reasons why he decided to direct his career differently.

Despite these choices, Brian Cox is one of the most respected actors internationally in film, television and theater. In recent years he has performed Logan Roy in the Succession series on HBO.