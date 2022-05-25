Johnny Depp calls Amber Heard’s accusations ‘crazy’

Johnny Depp called ex-wife Amber Heard’s sexual and physical abuse allegations “outrageous” on Wednesday as he testified again in his defamation lawsuit against the actress.

“Ridiculous, humiliating, absurd, painful, savage, unbelievably brutal, cruel and all untrue,” Depp said when asked about his reaction to hearing Heard’s accusations when she testified earlier in the trial.

Depp testified Wednesday as a rebuttal witness. Both he and Heard had already testified extensively at the trial.

He gave some specific responses to some of the particular allegations made by Heard and also by his sister, Whitney Henriquez, who provided some of Heard’s strongest corroborating testimony.

He concluded his testimony with a final denial of the allegations.

“Never in my life have I committed sexual assault, physical abuse, all these outrageous and outrageous stories about me committing these things,” he said. “And living with it for six years, and hoping to get the truth out there.”

He added that “Whatever happens, I came here and told the truth and have spoken about what I have been reluctantly carrying for six years.”

The actor will be questioned again on Wednesday afternoon.

Depp sued Heard for defamation in Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which the actress described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” . Depp’s lawyers say the article defamed him even though it never mentioned her name.

Depp has denied hitting Heard and says she was the abuser in the relationship. Heard has testified about more than a dozen separate cases of physical abuse that she says she suffered at the hands of Depp.

On Wednesday, he also disputed Heard’s claim that Depp had nothing to do with her landing a role in the blockbuster superhero movie “Aquaman.” When Heard testified, she was clearly offended by a question from one of Depp’s lawyers who implied that the actor had given her the role.

However, Depp said that after Heard auditioned for the role, he spoke to the studio on her behalf. He was not allowed to discuss the details of their conversations over the objections of Heard’s lawyers, but he said “in the end, they gave her the job, so hopefully, I guess, I allayed her fears to some degree.”

Also on Wednesday, supermodel Kate Moss, who was Depp’s girlfriend, denied that the actor ever pushed or assaulted her during the course of their relationship. Moss testified her as a rebuttal witness as well.

Heard, in her testimony, made a passing reference to Moss and the rumor that Depp had pushed the model down some stairs as they were leaving. Heard mentioned Moss when he described a fight in which he admitted hitting Depp on a ladder because he said Depp was attacking Heard’s sister, Whitney.

Moss, who spoke via video, said Depp never assaulted her. She stated that she once slipped down a flight of stairs after a storm at a Jamaican resort, and that Depp came to her aid.

Her testimony lasted less than five minutes and the model was not questioned.

Depp also addressed the allegation in his testimony, saying it happened just like Moss said. He said that he had told the Moss story to Heard years ago and that “Mrs. Heard took the story and turned it into a very ugly incident, all in her mind.”

Both sides are expected to present their final witnesses on Thursday and closing arguments are expected to be presented on Friday.