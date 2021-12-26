Johnny Depp calls for James Franco to testify against Amber Heard

The complicated period continues for James Franco after the sex scandal that is seeing him as the protagonist (details here). In fact, the actor was called by the lawyers of Johnny Depp to testify his ex-wife in the case of defamation Amber Heard. Franco, as reported by Page Six, will be questioned about whether she had an affair with Heard while she was still married to Johnny Depp. Lawyers for the Pirates of the Caribbean star also want to ask the actor if he saw the alleged bruises on Heard’s face.

These are in fact a fundamental node of the cause. Depp’s lawyer in fact, Benjamin Chew, gained access to Heard’s phone to prove that images of her bruised from domestic violence were faked with an app called Photo 3.

Ms. Heard’s attorney repeatedly used these fake photographs during the deposition, Crew said. When the LAPD responded to the alleged attack, they found no injuries to Ms. Heard. Ms. Heard and her friends then fabricated photos which she used to get a TRO [ordine restrittivo temporaneo] ex parte and a $ 7 million divorce settlement.

Preliminary investigation shows that a number of photographs have been taken through a photo editing application called Photo 3 which can easily manipulate images to show bruises where they don’t actually exist.i am

Amber Heard had issued a statement via his attorney in response stating:

Amber Heard remains willing to cooperate and able to back up the authenticity of her evidence. THEHis computer forensics expert helped with this effort. In stark contrast, Mr. Depp was unable to produce even the audio tapes from which a partial out-of-context part leaked.. Much less any support for the authenticity of any of its evidence.

