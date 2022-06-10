Johnny Depp case: genderless gender violence or the cost of defamation? | The law

1. Introduction

One of the most controversial and commented news in recent days is about the trial that the famous and renowned actor Johnny Depp filed and “won” his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard, for the defamation she made in her newspaper column Washington Post in 2018, in which she presented herself as a victim of domestic violence.

Although it is true, this trial is not of a criminal nature -because the defendant is not accused of any crime-, much less does it deal with the figure of domestic violence, but, rather, with defamation; the truth is that we can extract some reflections from both figures in this regard, but let’s go to the beginning of this unfortunate story of (un)love.

2. Beginning of the (dis)love story

Johnny and Amber met in 2012, while recording the movie “Diary of a seducer”. They began their relationship that same year and in 2015 they got married. And it was Amber who in 2016 filed for divorce from her -15 months after the marriage was celebrated-, accusing the actor of having beaten her, and she was granted a restraining order from her. In the lawsuit, Heard claimed that he endured excessive emotional, verbal and physical abuse from Depp, including angry, hostile, humiliating and threatening assaults. For his part, Depp denied it, and shortly after, Heard withdrew the restraining order, and sealed a millionaire agreement with Depp to start an amicable process. In 2017, the divorce came.

Everything seemed to have been left in another vehement breakup of Hollywood solved with a statement, until the MeToo arrived. For those who are unaware, MeToo is a movement that started in 2017 virally as hashtags in social networks to denounce the abuses of harassment and sexual assault towards women.

3. The defamatory article in Washington Post

It was in 2018 when Amber Heard wrote an article in the newspaper Washington Post in which he defined himself as “a public figure who represents domestic abuse.” Although she did not name Depp in the article, everyone understood that she was referring to him and the abuse he described in her divorce restraining order petition, which he later withdrew.

In 2019, after a year of uncertainty surrounding the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean, Disney would have decided to fire Johnny Depp from the franchise, and replace him with Margot Robbie, who would take control of the franchise, giving it freshness and, obviously, a feminine (perhaps feminist) character to it.

After silencing the first abuse allegation with a plea deal, Depp responded to the situation created by Heard’s 2018 article with a defamation lawsuit in March 2020.

Johnny Depp asked his ex-partner for $50 million, calling the accusations “demonstrably false.” In addition, he accused her in his lawsuit of doing it to promote his career through an image of a victim. She even ends up saying that she “was the perpetrator.”

The actor, too, pointed directly to Disney when arguing in the millionaire application of the lawsuit what he had lost by stopping playing his iconic character Jack Sparrow. In July of that same year the claim was admitted.

The actress responded with a counterclaim of 100 million, stating the same as Depp but in reverse. That it was she who had lost jobs and money and that the actor was behind the smear campaign and pressure from social networks to be fired, among other things, from the saga Aquaman.

4. The trial for defamation against the newspaper The Sun

Although the ex-partner would have to wait almost two years for the trial to arrive around both demands, they had a previous one with third parties a few days later. That same year (2020), both had to face each other in a trial in London that pitted the actor against the newspaper The Sun, where they described him as a “wife beater”. The judge noted that the sentence was “substantially true.” Although this statement can be understood as a defense to freedom of expression and the credibility that can and should also be given to Heard’s accusations, the trial did not prove such mistreatment, only that it was not unreasonable for a newspaper to based on the accusations against him.

This ruling made Warner join Disney and also decide to dispense with Johnny Depp as Grindewald in the saga of fantastic animals. After all, if this trial showed anything, it is that Heard’s accusations are not so easy to refute by Depp’s defense.

5. The Virginia court trial

It has not been until this year when the ex-partner has begun to face each other judicially in the Virginia court, specifically in the Fairfax court. The actor’s claim and the actress’s counterclaim confronted them in a trial that tangentially touched on domestic abuse and mistreatment as a matter adjacent to defamation with effects on the public image and income of both, that is, we are facing a figure media defamation, as discussed by Dr. Pedro Ángulo in his recent book of the same name.

The ruling that took place last Wednesday, June 1, estimated that both Johnny and Amber are guilty of defamation. Amber must pay the actor a compensation of 15 million dollars to the actor; 10 are for compensatory damages and 5 for punitive. While Depp must pay 2 million dollars to the actress, due to a sentence that her previous lawyer, Adam Waldman, said that the actress had created a plot to discredit and harm the career of her ex-husband.

5. Final thoughts

Although it is true that absolute truths are not sought in court, but demonstrable truths, the truth is that, in the present media case, we cannot hide the signs of mutual domestic violence that have been seen during the marital relationship between the actors. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Now, in relation to the various synonyms given to family violence, it is noted that when it comes to referring to the social problem characterized by the different forms that violence towards women takes in the context of a patriarchal culture, a series of terms that apparently overlap and that raise permanent doubts in relation to the relevance of their application: thus, in the specialized literature terms such as gender violence, domestic violence, family violence, intrafamily violence, etc. coexist. Therefore, it is necessary to dwell on their definitions to better understand the context in which these terms are used. For the present case, we will only focus on clarifying the difference between gender violence and family or domestic violence.

When we speak of gender violence we refer to the set of acts of aggression, of the most diverse nature, that are exercised against women for the simple fact of being women. While family violence is one of the ways in which gender violence is expressed.

In the first, abuse occurs to the detriment of women, in any field and by any person, while in the second, mistreatment can be caused to any of the members of the family circle, within that context. and by a family member.

In our legal system, by Legislative Decree No. 1323, the fight against femicide, family violence and gender violence was strengthened, determining severe penalties, especially for aggression against women. This is due to the high rate of physical, psychological and sexual violence against women that is experienced daily in our country, and that it is necessary to stop not only with severe penalties, since the law is not an educational entity, but also with social programs, talks, training, marriage and/or family counseling to the population in general, and include this type of topic in the basic educational curriculum to prevent this type of violence from continuing to proliferate in the future, like a deadly virus, in every corner of the our country.

One of the great lessons that this media case gives us is that men will not always be guilty for being men, nor will women always be victims for being women. Over and out.

Miguel Cente Altos. Legal adviser in magazines Dialogue with the Jurisprudence Y Legal News. Teaching assistant for the Criminal Law I and Legal Medicine courses at the Faculty of Law and Political Science of the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos. Highly specialized studies in Criminal Law and Criminal Procedure Law.