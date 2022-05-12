Johnny Depp celebrates that Amber Heard named Kate Moss in the trial: Why?

ANDthe trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard can take a turn thanks to the appointment by the actress of Kate Moss. The lawyers of the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean celebrated this fact during the litigation and many explain why it is due.

It all happened when Heard last week, during his testimony, recalled an argument he had with him next to a staircase. Heard’s sister got in the way and Depp allegedly intended to throw Whitney down the stairs.

Amber Heard named that “He thought at that moment of Kate Moss“. That’s when Depp’s lawyers celebrated, because Kate Moss could now be a witness at trial.

Rumors say that Kate Moss, who was the actor’s partner for four yearswould have been thrown down the stairs by the winner of a Golden Globe. And this fact could be key for Depp to turn around his defense.

In fact, Benjamin Crew, Depp’s lawyer, he pumped his fist in celebration because now Moss can be called as a witness. Your testimony is important because the relationship with his ex-partner would not be bad as many think.

“Amber brought up an ex of Johnny’s who clearly felt unsupportive, which couldn’t be further from the truth.“explains a source to The New York Post.

If Kate Moss declared at trial that this alleged event did not occur, Depp’s defense could set an important precedent in a trial that stands out for its media character.