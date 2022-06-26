Johnny Depp changed the look and looks younger and more relaxed

The defamation trial that began Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard, finally came to an end after the jury in Fairfax, Virginia, ruled in favor of the actor. However, the eyes of the media continue to focus on its protagonists. Now, Depp was shown with a new look much more youthful and social networks exploded.

Johnny Depp: shaved and boho look

the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean He appeared with his friend, the musician jeff beckin the Helsinki Blues FestivalFinland, and the flashes they followed him everywhere. Her new styling of him? He said goodbye to his beard and mustache and now wears fully shaven face.

Johnny Depp shaved and looks much younger. (Photo: Lehtikuva/Jussi Nukari via REUTERS)

This new look, added to the long hair at the height of the pile, which is bleached and combed in a relaxed manner, gives it a youthful, informal and carefree appearance. Immediately, the photos traveled all social networks and their fans made comments like “He looks younger”, “How handsome” and “Every day he becomes more irresistible”.

The rest of the bet? The singer put together a look in the best rock star style with details boho: I carry a dark gray waistcoat over a white shirt, which looked rolled up. She combined the garments with black trousers with a worn effect, with some tears, and finished off with leading accessories: a set of silver chains with charms, a gray beret with black stripes and sunglasses with blue crystals.

Johnny Depp’s new look. (Photo: Lehtikuva/Jussi Nukari via REUTERS)

At another point in the festival, under the stage, he took a photo with fans and changed his vest and shirt for a printed t-shirt with a plaid on top, knotted at the bottom. She also carried beret, a black corduroy model, and black aviator sunglasses.

Johnny Depp with a fan at the Helsinki Blues Festival. (Photo: Instagram/@romivartiainen)

New look, new life?

Despite the fact that the actor was always very careful about his image and tried different styles throughout his career, currently the media maintain that his change of look responds to the beginning of a new stage of his life after winning the trial.

After learning of the jury’s decision, Depp declared: “Six years ago my life, that of my children, that of the people around me and even that of those who have supported me in my career, changed forever…Six years later the jury gave me my life backAnd I am truly grateful.”

Johnny Depp, the last day of the trial. (Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo) By: REUTERS

Then the magazine People quoted a source close to the actor, who states that “although Depp is relieved by the verdict of the jury, he is not gloating”, and added: “He just wants to get his career back.”

Will there be more image changes for the actor?

