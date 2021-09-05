Johnny Depp, check out a video that would clear him of Amber Heard’s allegations of violence

Johnny Depp will not be able to appeal in court after the lost case against the “Sun” and his ex-wife Amber Heard who had accused him, because this possibility was denied him by a court in London. But a video recorded by the bodycam of the Los Angeles police, which emerged in recent days, would exonerate him, at least in part. And Depp is ready to go back to court, this time against Heard and the Washington Post. He does not really want to give up washing that offense, of having been called a “wifes batter”.

MORE INFORMATION

Johnny Depp without peace: an intruder in his house takes a shower and pours himself a drink

The video, taken by the Daily Mail, is now in the possession of Depp’s lawyers, who are evaluating the next steps: in the recording, agents are seen entering the couple’s Los Angeles home, after a call to 911: it is May 21st. 2016. Heard claimed at a hearing in London, during the latest proceedings, that she had a very violent argument that day with her husband, who allegedly hit her with a phone and pulled out whole locks of hair. Also according to the testimony of the ex-wife, the kitchen would have been devastated, with destroyed candlesticks, broken glasses and wine stains on the walls. But the images show a tidy kitchen, with no signs of violence.

Loading... Advertisements

Depp’s attorney Adam Waldman told MailOnline that this video demonstrates the counterpart’s account is unreliable: “Amber Heard and her friends described a” chaotic and devastated “crime scene but new LAPD agents’ bodycam videos they prove without a shadow of a doubt that the apartment was in order and without any signs of damage, and that their testimonies were solemn lies ».

Johnny Depp, the Court: He really beat up ex-wife Amber Heard. His lawyer: “We will present irrefutable evidence”

The former couple is preparing to return to court in Virginia, however, where Depp, 57, sued his 34-year-old ex-wife and is demanding $ 50 million for a speech published in the Washington Post in which the woman described herself as a survived a case of domestic violence. For the actor – who became the highest paid star in the world a few years ago, it is not only a question of honor, but also of career: Hollywood’s “cancel culture” does not condone violence against women.