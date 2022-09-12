Johnny Depp claims Amber Heard had a threesome with Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne while they were married

Details about the marriage Amber Heard Y Johnny Depp continue to come to light during the controversial trial facing the actors in the defamation lawsuit that the star of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ has filed against his former wife for an article she wrote in 2018 about his experience as a victim of domestic violence.

Fights, abuse, drugs and infidelity are some of the evidence that the actor has gathered to try to prove that she was the one who physically and emotionally abused him during the time they were married.

The alleged parallel relationships that the actress would have maintained include, according to Johnny Depp, several romances with different personalities such as the actor James Franco or the founder of Tesla Elon Musk, with whom Amber shared her life for several months after their separation.

Previously it had already been rumored that the famous interpreter had had a sexual encounter with Elon Musk and British model Cara Delevingne in a Los Angeles penthouse owned by his ex.

In 2020, Josh Drew, Johnny Depp’s neighbor and former husband of Amber’s best friend Rocky Pennington, stated that there was a relationship between the tycoon and the two women.

At that time the tabloid Daily Mail published some images in which a woman very similar to Cara is seen in the elevator of the building where the actor’s apartment is located.

The building’s chief counselor, named Trinity Corrine Esparza, also stated in 2017 that she had seen the three of them together in that same place.

“I watched them go up and down the elevator over and over again. Cara would go up and down and then Elon and Amber would go up and down,” Esparza said.

Initially it was said that Cara could be called to testify in the new legal battle between Amber and Johnny, but in the end she has not been cited, as was the case with James Franco.

In addition, Depp has requested that Elon Musk be forced to hand over the conversations he had with the ‘Aquaman’ star, specifically after their May 2016 divorce, to use as evidence.

Keep reading: Amber Heard came out as bisexual in 2010 and has been linked to Cara Delevingne, Johnny Depp and more

– Johnny Depp asked Amber Heard to cut him up and drink his blood

– Johnny Depp’s doctor says he found the actor’s finger at the scene of a fight with Amber Heard

– Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of sexually assaulting her

– Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44 billion