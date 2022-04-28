Johnny Depp claims that Amber Heard had a threesome with Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne while they were married

Drugs, abuse and infidelities were presented in the trial between actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, which was classified as one of the most media complaints of the show. The dispute was revived after she published an article in The Washington Post in which she defined herself as a survivor of domestic violence, after having divorced the actor, for which he sued her for the crime of defamation, since she assures that she lost jobs for these accusations, when -according to her version- she would have been the perpetrator, that is, the one who physically violated him.

Among the evidence that Johnny resorted to are the alleged infidelities that the Aquaman actress had with the magnate director of Tesla, Elon Musk, and the actor James Franco. In addition, in 2020 the suspicion that Heard had a sexual threesome with Musk and British model Cara Delevingne in Depp’s penthouse came to light.

It was Josh Drew, Depp’s neighbor and ex-husband of Amber’s best friend, Rocky Pennington, who declared that there was a relationship between the tycoon, the model and the actress. In addition, the DailyMail.com portal obtained some images in which a woman very similar to Cara is seen going up the elevator from Depp’s apartment, the same one in which Musk and Heard were seen embracing.

The building’s chief counselor, named Trinity Corrine Esparza, said she had seen the three involved together at the scene, in a 2017 statement. “I saw them go up and down the elevator over and over again,” she said. “Cara would go up and down and then Elon and Amber would go up and down,” Esparza added.

In this regard, Delevingne’s manager preferred to remain silent, while in 2019 a source close to Musk dismissed the accusations against the programmer and described the story as “nonsense, a soap opera”, and refused to talk more about the subject as well as Tesla owner tycoon.

There was talk of the possibility that Cara was called to testify, but now that the trial was renewed after the pandemic, the model was not summoned, as was the actor James Franco, from Spider-Man. In addition, Johny requested that the conversations between her ex-wife and Musk be taken as evidence, specifically after his divorce from the actress in May 2016.

During this time, both presented witnesses and evidence of the physical violence of which the two claim to have been victims during their relationship, which lasted 15 months. “Ms. Heard is not a victim of domestic abuse; she is the perpetrator. She hit me, punched me and kicked me. She also repeatedly and frequently threw objects at my body and at my head, ”said the interpreter of Pirates of the Caribbean.

The compromising messages that Johnny Depp sent to his nurse

Debbie Lloyd was a witness in the litigation that is taking place between the actor and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, and presented several chats that she had with the artist while she attended him.

The text messages that Depp sent to the nurse were presented as evidence in the case. As can be read in one of the chats, the actor had to apologize to the nurse for her risqué texts from her, after he refused to see her, or any other person around her that same day. “Hi, honey, I’m so sorry about today. I thought you were Stephen who I don’t particularly want to see because of his loss of loyalty and his loss of memory, ”said part of the content that was presented at trial. “He tried everything to spite me, as well as traveling with my wife. He also breaks into my damn house, like it’s the damn Grand Central Station”, he added and continued with an apology: “I’m so sorry if I bothered you”.

Later, the actor could be seen not only apologizing to the nurse for his behavior, but also inappropriately asking for medication. “If you want you can give me a little morphine to see if my tongue and my p… touch. All my love, J.”, indicated one of the chats exposed in court.