Johnny Depp Composes Song Dedicated To Amber Heard “I Think You Said Enough” | Special: Instagram

International media have reported that Johnny Depp wrote a song dedicated to his ex-wife Amber Heard that will be included in the album that he recorded together with the legendary British musician Jeff Beck.

According to “The Sunday Times”, Johnny Depp, wrote the songs “This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr” and “Sad Motherfuckin’ Parade” for the album that will be released together with Jeff Beck on July 15 and that one of them refers to Amber Heard.

And according to the “New York Post” the lyrics of the song “Sad Motherfuckin’ Parade” written by the 59-year-old American actor could be dedicated to the actress of “Aquaman” Well, apparently he narrates a little of what he experienced when facing her during the so-called “trial of the year”.

“I think you said enough for one night”, “you’re sitting there, like a seven year old itchy dog”, “if I had a penny, it wouldn’t reach your hand”, are some of the lyrics of the song “, are some of the verses of the lyrics of the song.

The album is titled “18” and will feature a total of 13 songs, the songs composed by Johnny Depp are the only two originals on the album and the bonus material consists of covers of bands such as “The Beach Boys”, “The Velvet Underground” and “Killing Joke”.

“Sad Motherfuckin’ Parade” lyrics will be available upon album’s release on July 15, 2022. Stay tuned. This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr

Johnny DeppJeff Beck pic.twitter.com/aieTcFzQJT — Jennifer Thetford-Kay (@JenKteach)

July 10, 2022





Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck have been friends for five years, in 2020 they released a cover of John Lennon’s “Isolation” and they have also performed covers of songs by Marvin Gaye, The Everly Brothers, Jimi Hendrix and Killing Joke together on stage.

After the so-called “trial of the year” that kept the entire world in suspense, the renowned actor from Owensboro, Kentucky, publicly reappeared at the “Helsinki Blues Festival” in Finland playing with legendary English guitarist Jeff Beck.

Johnny Depp’s film career had been on hold but recently began shooting his new film “La Favourite” in which he plays the King of France Louis XVa film that will be filmed for three months in emblematic locations in Paris.

The film “La Favourite” will be directed and co-starred by the French actress and filmmaker, Maïwenn Le Besco, will be filmed in different locations in France and will be released in theaters in 2023 and will later be available on streaming giant Netflix.

In his first big role after the so-called “trial of the year”, Johnny Depp, will embody King Louis XV, nicknamed “the well-beloved”who reigned for 59 years in the 16th century, the longest period in recorded French history.

�� Johnny Depp will return to the cinema, after winning the trial for defamation against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The American actor will play King Louis XV in the French film “La favourite”, financed by Netflix. �� Link to the note �� https://t.co/9S9TlD28JV#Rosario3 pic.twitter.com/3xiQdKzrqQ – Rosario3.com (@Rosariotres)

July 12, 2022





Johnny Depp has starred in successful films throughout his long career and some of his most iconic characters have been Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean”, Willy Wonka in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and the Hatter in “Alice in Wonderland”.

It was widely speculated that Johnny Depp would play Captain Jack Sparrow again in the new film of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, but finally one of his representatives denied his return to the saga and put an end to the rumors that were gaining more and more strength.