Johnny Depp confesses to never having seen the first Pirates of the Caribbean movie

The trial is currently underway between Amber Heard Y Johnny Depp where we know more details of the turbulent marriage of both actors, as well as other personal details.

Matthew Belloni, journalist and founder of Puck News, revealed through Twitter that Depp has pointed out in court that he never saw the first Pirates of the Caribbean movie, where he first played Captain Jack Sparrow.

Pirates of the Caribbean was released in the distant 2003, becoming a success for Disney, and launching what would be one of its most important franchises at that time. Johnny Depp won the hearts of children and adults with Jack Sparrow, a role that became the most acclaimed.

For the famous pirate, Johnny Depp was nominated for “Best Actor” at the 2004 Oscars, but the award would go to Sean Penn for the film “Mystical river“.

Following Belloni’s post, fans of Johnny Depp mentioned that the actor had previously made it clear in some interviews that he had not seen any of his films.

Several Hollywood actors have that thought like Jared Leto, Reese Witherspoon, Joaquin Phoenix, Javier Bardem and Meryl Streep.

The last Pirates of the Caribbean movie was “Salazar’s Revenge“, released in 2017 but the saga had already lost its charm, despite the fact that we still had Depp as Jack Sparrow.

Since then, it is not known what Disney will do with the franchise. It was reported a few years ago that the company had launched a kind of spin-off starring Margot Robbie, although no new information has emerged.