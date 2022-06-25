Johnny Depp confesses why he has NEVER seen THIS movie for which he was nominated for an Oscar

One of the most successful franchises in the history of cinema it is without a doubt, Pirates of the Caribbean. The arrival of the first installment of this Disney production in 2003 marked a path of success that has positioned itself in the public’s taste for almost two decades.

The five films that make up the saga have seen luminaries of the stature of Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley, Geoffrey Rush, Penélope Cruz, Javier Bardem and, of course, one of the spoiled protagonists of history, Johnny Deppwho gave life to the famous captain of the Black Pearl, Jack Sparrow.

It was precisely his performance as the controversial captain of the Black Pearl that earned Deep his first Oscar nominationso his most recent confession is surprising in which he assures that he has never seen his debut in the franchise.

Johnny Depp leaves Pirates of the Caribbean for alleged domestic violence

As is known at the moment, the 58-year-old actor faces a trial against his ex-wife, also actress Amber Heard, whom he accuses of defamation after she published an article in which, although the The actor’s name refers to his married life. In the text, Heard assures that she suffered from domestic violence during her marriage.

Although the actor denies the accusations and even filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife, this situation affected his image in such a way that Disney dispensed with Johnny Depp in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Likewise, Warner “invited Johnny Depp to leave the production of Fantastic Beasts 3”, leaving the role of Gellert Grindelwld in the Harry Potter prequel saga.

The actor NEVER saw the first installment of the franchise

Matthew Belloni, founder of Puck News and former editor of The Hollywood Reporter shared in a tweet that during his statement in court, actor Johnny Depp confessed to never having seen the tape that marked his debut in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

The actor who has starred in films such as Scissorhands Man, Sweeney Todd, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory admitted that he prefers not to watch the films in which he participates, which is why he has never seen Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl .

However, Johnny Depp is not the only Hollywood star who prefers not to see the movies he stars in. It is known that luminaries such as Meryl Streep, Joaquin Phoenix, Javier Bardem, Reese Witherspoon and Jared Leto are supporters of this practice, who surely has not seen or will see his new film Morbius.

