Johnny Depp conquers the film festival in Rome

Goodbye Jack Sparrow, welcome Johnny Puff. Excluded from the Pirates of the Caribbean saga that has given him immense popularity since 2003, Johnny Depp is renewed with an animated series for the web, Puffins. She plays the protagonist puffin who, of course, sports a corsair bandana.

Produced by Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment, the series was born from an offshoot of the animated film Arctic – A glacial adventure, released in 2019. One of a kind, the cartoon consists of 250 episodes of five minutes each, of which the children can enjoy anywhere. The actor participated in the series by lending voice and facial features to Puffin Johnny Puff.

So we ask ourselves: what remains of him after the dubbing in Italian? Everything, because the film does not require translation: Depp invented a universal language inspired by the verses of birds. “I looked for a way to express myself that could be understood even by a six-month-old baby”, he explained during the very crowded meeting he held at the Rome Film Festival, in the section for children “Alice nella città”. «I was inspired by the researches of the ethologist Desmond Morris on the origin of language: what are the noises that attract the attention of children and make them laugh? In short, things that parents all over the world know very well ».

Depp, who currently has no films coming out, is now talking about his profession in the past, much to the chagrin of the crowd of adoring fans who welcomed him to the capital. “Hollywood is a vacation spot, I don’t care. There is a great lack of awareness there, but I want to work with people who have something to say, ”he said. His career was sunk by the dramatic end of his marriage to Amber Heard, whom he met on the set of The Rum Diary in 2009 and married in 2015.

Their 2017 divorce sparked gossips after she accused him of beating her up and often being stunned by alcohol and drugs. The fatal blow for the star came when he lost the libel case against the tabloid Sun, who had called him “a wifey”. At that point, Disney announced that it would continue the Pirates of the Caribbean saga without him and Warner replaced him with Danish Mads Mikkelsen in the third installment of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, due out next year.

In August, in an interview with the British newspaper The Times, Depp said he felt the victim of a boycott by Hollywood. In fact, his latest film, The Minamata Affair, in which he plays real-life war photographer and documentary maker Eugene Smith, has not been released in the United States. “Some films touch people deeply and this thing happened with the people of Minamata in Japan.” he said. “But Hollywood is trying to boycott the film, perhaps because of the lead actor and the bad situation he is in. How many times has this already happened? ».

The actor was referring to cases similar to his in which the desire to ostracize someone, not necessarily sentenced in court, has led some prominent personalities to suffer the media pillory. It happened, for example, to director Woody Allen, and actor Kevin Spacey: once acclaimed by critics, now hated and hated. They too, like Johnny, have found partial refuge in Europe, where they still see the possibility of working.

In fact, it is no coincidence that the former Jack Sparrow arrived in Rome, at the invitation of the Italian producer Andrea Iervolino who declared: “Johnny has won many awards in his career, but here he wins hands down because he remains one of the most loved actors of all time” . He thanked him with emotion: «I am honored to spend time with you». And when the fans started with an ovation preventing him from speaking, he thanked them again: «You are my employers. I went through a very difficult period and the warmth of the audience and all your affectionate messages helped me a lot ».