Johnny Depp, controversy in Spain for a lifetime achievement award

The Spanish Association of Directors and Audiovisual Media recalls the actor’s stormy divorce from Amber Heard. And it opposes the important recognition of the San Sebastian Festival

Johnny Depp continues to carry the weight of the stormy divorce from Amber Heard. The San Sebastian Film Festival announces that it will award him with the highest honor for an actor, the Donostia Award. And the Iberian filmmakers (and not only them) rise up recalling the article of Sun: “Wife Whacker”. – PHOTO | VIDEO 1 | VIDEO 2 | VIDEO 3

THE CAUSES AND THE CUT-OFF FINGER – The story of the separation between the two is well known (LOOK). Amber it he accused of beating her, showing the marks of the beating on her face (LOOK) and claiming that he was addicted to alcohol and drugs (LOOK). The image of the star of the Pirates of the Caribbean collapsed. But he, after having remained silent for a long time, merely admitting that he had squandered 600 million dollars (LOOK) and having shown visibly thinner (LOOK), decided to go on the counterattack. He swore he never slapped her, that those bruises were fake (LOOK), and that indeed, in addition to having been the one to have taken them, he had been betrayed by Heard just a month after the wedding, with Elon Musk (LOOK). He filed a $ 50 million libel suit against her. (LOOK). And the twists began: first unearthed an audio in which Amber admitted to having beaten him (LOOK). Then the Daily Mail published a recording between the two in which it appeared that she had cut off his finger (LOOK). But Johnny was not satisfied. And at the same time he also dragged the Sun, who had called him a “conjugal thug”. Only the latter cause saw him defeated. A decision that made him scorched earth around, so much so that he lost important leading roles in the cinema.

THE PRIZE – Evidently the aftermath is not over, despite all his former companions have always defended him, starting with Vanessa Paradis, from whom he had a daughter and who said: “Absurd, he is a kind, generous, never violent person and father. “. The news of the award infuriated Cristina Andreu, president of the Spanish Association of Directors and Audiovisual Media, who said she was “very surprised” by the decision to award him the Donostia Award, adding to the Associated Press: “It hurts a lot to festival and its leadership and conveys a terrible message to the public: ‘It doesn’t matter if you’re an abuser, as long as you’re a good actor’ ”. The actor is expected to be awarded on 22 September. But Andreu does not want to close the affair and makes it known that the association is “studying the next steps” to take. As if to say that this time too, the star will have to chew bitter.

