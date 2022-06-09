Johnny Depp could be Jack Sparrow again

Now that it’s coming ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’an executive of Disney who spoke anonymously for the magazine Peoplefirmly believes that the return of Johnny Depp in his most popular role, Jack Sparrowit is very feasible, especially after the result of the trial he held against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

(Read here: “It’s a horrible message”: Amber Heard’s lawyer points out that ruling would be counterproductive)

The Franchise Producer Jerry Bruckheimer He has also spoken about it and in the midst of promoting his latest project ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ stated that two scripts for the new film are being developed, one with margot robbie and another without her, obviously this gives us many clues about the future of the franchise.

Although in a statement after the trial Depp stated that not even for 350 million dollars would he return to work with Disney, the truth is that Hollywood is characterized by burying its scandals by not hiring actors who have so many problems and it is most likely that the actor it would be very difficult to go back to a big production, at least as it was before.

Read Also













the story in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge’ It remains open for the return of all the original characters of the saga, but we know that after hiring Margot Robbie, a total reboot will most likely be chosen and thus make us forget the famous Captain Sparrow completely.