Johnny Depp Could Forgive Amber Heard’s $10 Million Debt

doJohnny Depp will forgive the debt of $10 million that his ex-wife, Amber Heard, must pay him after the defamation trial that concluded last week? It seems that, at least, she will not have to cover everything.

Bejamin Chew, lawyer for the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor, has hinted at this possibility, since his client always took the trial to clean up his image, on which allegations of abuse and violence weighed since 2018.

“Obviously we cannot disclose any attorney-client communication, but as Mr. Depp testified and as we made clear in our respective closings, it was never about money. It was about restoring his reputation and he has done it, ”said the litigant on the broadcast“ Good Morning America ”.

Chew’s words come a week after Heard’s defenders said he did not have the financial solvency to pay what the judge ordered.

The “Aquaman” actress had initially been notified of having to pay 15 million greenbacks, but local laws cap an amount on punitive damages, dropping to 10.3 million. But as Depp must pay, in turn, 2 million dollars also ordered by the jury, the effective figure that Amber must pay is 8.3 million.

Camille Vasquez, Depp’s lawyer and who was recently promoted to partner at the law firm where he works, considered on the “Today” broadcast that the actor’s triumph was thanks to facts and evidence.

“And telling the truth for the first time. I think he was able to connect with the jury and the public, telling what really happened in this relationship, ”she opined.

“My feeling is that he was very candid about his alcohol and drug problems, about some unfortunate texts that he wrote and that was a stark contrast to Mrs. Heard,” she added.

Amber, who plans to appeal, criticized a video that Depp uploaded to his social networks, in which he thanked his followers for their support.

“Just as Johnny Depp says he’s moving forward, women’s rights are going backwards. The message of the verdict for victims of domestic violence is to be afraid to stand up and speak out,” she expressed.

The controversial trial will go to television

Depp sued his former partner for $50 million after the actress wrote in a Washington Post article that she was a public figure representing domestic abuse. She never gave names, but the spotlight focused on Depp, who was invited to withdraw from various projects such as the most recent installment Fantastic Beasts.

The trial that lasted six weeks will now be brought to a docuseries by Discovery+.

“When we commissioned Johnny vs. Amber, we knew we were dealing with a very sensitive case, but with a high global profile,” Clare Layckok, the company’s chief entertainment officer, told The Hollywood Reporter.