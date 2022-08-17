Johnny Depp could get back a job he was fired from in the middle of the trial with Amber Heard

In recent days it has come to light that Johnny Depp will return to the cinema with the film ‘Jean-du-Barry‘, where he gives life to king louis xv. This will be his first big-screen job after winning a libel suit against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.

In addition, Depp will resume the stage direction in ‘Modigliani‘, film produced by Al Pacino and Barry Navidi, with whom he will collaborate from January 2023, the year in which he will return to the cinema through the front door.

However, both projects are not the only ones that he will carry out, as it is rumored that Johnny Depp could recover his character in ‘fantastic animals‘, saga from which he was fired in the middle of the trial against Amber.





read also

Drafting

Will Johnny Depp return to ‘Fantastic Beasts’?

​

In an interview with the Deadline medium, Mads Mikkelsenactor who replaced him in the character of the villain “Gellert Grindelwalden”, hinted that Depp could return to occupy the place he left vacant in an eventual continuation of the saga out of the world Harry Potter after he “turned the tide” after the defamation trial against Heard.

“Obviously the course changed. He won the lawsuit, so let’s see if it comes back. He could. I’m a big fan of Johnny. I think he’s an amazing actor, I think he did a fantastic job,” Mikkelsen commented.

Recall that the Warner Bros studio made the decision to separate Depp and take Milkkelsen for his role, after he lost a judgment against a half british. The Sun had published an interview with Heard in which the actor was said to be a “beating husband”.





read also

Daniela Machorro