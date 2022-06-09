Johnny Depp could give up the USD 10 million that Amber Heard has to pay him

Johnny Depp’s lawyers, Benjamin Chew and Camille Vasquez, speak to the media after the jury announced split verdicts in favor of Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard in the civil defamation trial in Fairfax Virginia (Reuters)

The lawyers of Johnny Depp they spoke before the television cameras about the favorable verdict in the trial for defamation that the actor won against his ex-wife Amber Heard. In an interview for the show Today which aired this Wednesday Camille Vasquez Y benjamin chew They said the ruling is very positive for the Hollywood star.

“I was talking to a mutual friend of Johnny’s and he said, ‘I haven’t seen Johnny smile like that in six years,'” Vasquez said, noting that Depp, 58, feels “an overwhelming sense of relief.”

“The weight of the world has been lifted from his shoulders. She has her life back Chew added.

Chew said Wednesday that he and the rest of Depp’s legal team “They had the utmost confidence in Johnny and the jury and the facts of this case.”

“The verdict is overwhelmingly positive for Johnny. It was unanimous: there were seven people who decided that he was defamed ”Vasquez said.

When asked if social media influenced the jury, Chew responded: “Social media played no role at all. This was a decision made by the jury on the evidence presented by both sides and as Camille said [anteriormente en la entrevista]was overwhelmingly in favor of Mr. Depp.”

Depp’s lawyers said that the actor could waive the 10 million dollars that Heard must pay him.“As Mr. Depp testified, it was never about money for him.”Chew replied. “It was about restoring his reputation, and he has.”

Chew’s remarks come after Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, said on the show Today last week that your client doesn’t have the money to pay her ex-husband.

In a conversation with George Stephanopoulos on good morning america Wednesday, Vasquez said he believes the “key” to Depp’s victory “It was the facts and the evidence, and Johnny’s chance to tell the truth for the first time.”

“It was six years of preparation, and I think he was able to connect with the jury and the general public and tell what really happened in this relationship,” he explained.

Stephanopoulos also asked the attorneys if the verdict will have an effect on victims of domestic violence and is a blow to the #MeToo movement.

“I think our response to that is to encourage any victim to come forward,” Vasquez said. “ Domestic violence has no gender ”. When she was pressed further, she went on to say: “ We do not believe that it has a negative impact on the #MeToo movement. We believe the verdict speaks for itself, the facts are what they were, the jury made a unanimous decision based on those facts.”

“My feeling is that it had a lot to do with accountability. Johnny took charge of his problems, he was very honest about his problems with alcohol and drugs, he was honest about some unfortunate texts he wrote, and I think it was a stark contrast to Mrs. Heard, who didn’t seem… or at least the jury could have perceived that she did not take responsibility for anything Chew said.

“She had an answer for everything. She took no responsibility for anything. There was a real contrast. Johnny took care of a lot of things…” added Chew.

Amber Heard after hearing the verdict (Reuters)

On Tuesday, Depp joined TikTok – as he has 8 million followers – and thanked his fans for their unconditional support. “To all my most precious, loyal and unwavering followers. We have been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same path together. We did the right thing together.”

“And now, we will all move forward together,” the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor continued. “You are, as always, my employers, and once again, I have no other way to say thank you, other than to say thank you. Then, thank you. My love and respect, JD.”

After hearing the words of her ex, the actress responded through her spokesperson.

“Like Johnny Depp said it’s ‘moving forward,’ women’s rights are going backwards. The message of the verdict for victims of domestic violence is to be afraid to stand up and speak out ”said a spokesman for the actress.

On Wednesday, Depp won the libel case against his ex-wife and the jury ordered the actress to pay him $15 million: $10 million in compensation and $5 million in punitive damages, but the judge reduced the punitive damages award to $350,000. .

On the other hand, the jury determined that Depp had defamed Heard, 36, and will receive $2 million from her ex-husband.

Heard, who plans to appeal the verdict, said in a statement after hearing the ruling: “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I am heartbroken that the mountain of evidence was still not enough to stand up to my ex-husband’s disproportionate power.”

“I am even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. it’s a setback”, he added. “It pushes back the idea that violence against women should be taken seriously.”

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in court in Fairfax, Virginia, USA, May 16, 2022 (Reuters)

Depp, who was not present when the verdict was read in court in Fairfax, Virginia, said that “The best is yet to come” for him.

“The jury gave me my life back”, he expressed. “I am truly honored,” Depp continued. “From the beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, no matter the outcome. Telling the truth was something I owed to my children and to all those who have stood by me. I feel at peace knowing that I finally made it.”.

