Johnny Depp could not claim Amber Heard the 10 million

“No checks will be written until the case is finally resolved,” Amber Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, said at the sentencing of the case between her client and Johnny Depp in the Fairfax, Virginia, courthouse. Her words slipped that this legal battle between the ex-marriage will continue when the actress appeals for the amount that she has been sentenced to pay the actor, a final total of almost 10 million euros (10.4 million dollars).





Now it has been the turn to talk about Camille Vásquez and Benjamin Chew, Depp’s lawyers, who, in statements to the program Today, have left the door open that the actor could not charge that amount to his ex-wife. “They said that impoverishing Amber Heard was not among their objectives, is it possible that we see a scenario where she abandons the idea of ​​​​appeal if Depp drops monetary damages?”, the lawyers have been required. To which they have responded that although they cannot reveal Depp’s strategy, “the case was never about money for us.”

According to Vázquez, this verdict does not have a negative impact on the Me Too movement, and he recommends that all victims bring their case to justice.



Camille Vasquez has become an unexpected protagonist of the trial. Brendan Smialowski/AP

“It was about restoring his reputation, and he has done it,” the actor’s lawyers have assured. For his part, Vasquez has argued that the “key” to Depp’s victory “was facts and evidence, and Johnny’s opportunity to tell the truth for the first time.” “It’s been six years of preparation, and I think he was able to connect with the jury and the general public and tell what really happened in that relationship,” she added.

These statements come after Heard’s lawyer assured that the actress does not have such an amount of money. “Oh no, absolutely not,” the attorney said, revealing that Heard plans to appeal.

Johnny Depp raises his fist in victory as the case is seen for sentencing. STEVE HELBER / AFP

The Washington Post article

The jury gave a wide victory to Depp for understanding that she made three statements about sexual abuse and domestic violence that she has not proven to be true.

Vásquez, who became an unexpected protagonist of the trial for his pointed questions, also commented that he does not believe that this verdict will have a negative impact on the Me Too movement. She assuring that the verdict of the defamation case was fair for both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. “We’re here to talk about the case we tried, right? We encourage all victims to come forward, have their day in court, which is exactly what happened in this case,” she added.

This new chapter in the long legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard began in the middle of last April and ended at the end of May, becoming one of the most followed trials worldwide.





Finally, the jury gave Depp a wide victory, considering that his ex-wife made three pronouncements in an article in the Washington Post about sexual abuse and domestic violence that she has not proven to be true and that she carried out with malice to defame her husband. She did not name Depp in the text, but, as confirmed in the trial, those statements negatively affected her career.



Amber Heard and her attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, chat at trial. POOL / EFE

The US trial comes less than two years after Depp lost another libel case against the British tabloid. The Sun, whom he sued after calling him a “wife beater” as a result of Heard’s testimony. From that trial, less mediatic because it was behind closed doors, some stories about the gruesome marriage of just 15 months between the actors have already slipped.