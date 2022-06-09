Johnny Depp could not collect compensation from Amber Heard if she does not appeal – People – Culture

Days after Johnny Depp won the libel case against his ex-wife Amber Heard, the actress’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, warned on television that Heard would have nothing to pay with and planned to appeal the court’s decision. Now, it seems that there may be another way.

From the moment the trial ended, both the actress’s and the actor’s lawyers have taken some media to talk about what happened before the jury in Virginia, United States.

What would happen to the debt?

The debt that Heard owes Depp for damages is 10 million dollars -more than 38 billion Colombian pesos- but to this is added another 5 million for punitive damages -those who would pay to be guilty of defamation-. However, there is a possibility that it is not.

British media suspect that Benjamin Chew, one of the leading lawyers in Depp’s defense team, hinted otherwise in an interview.

Chew spoke with the medium ‘Good Morning America’ and mentioned that for Depp, the case was never about making money but about “restoring his reputation, and he’s already done that.”

Because of this, the journalist conducting the interview asked Chew if, in that case, “could there be a possibility of reaching an agreement in which she (Heard) gives up the appeal in exchange for Mr. Depp reconsider monetary damages?”

To this, Attorney Chew responded that he could not discuss the private conversations he had had with his client, but returned to comment that for Depp, the trial was never done with the goal of making money. So the door for a settlement would be open and the appeal of the verdict in doubt.



“It is not breaking any privilege, but it seems that it is something that could be on the table, but it would depend on Mrs. Heard”, commented the journalist in a questioning tone, to which Chew responded by reiterating again that with the trial only he sought to restore Depp’s reputation.

The development of the case

During the interview, which was accompanied by the lawyer Camille Vasquez, they also talked about their role in the media trial.

Vasquez pointed out that the verdict, contrary to being a step backwards for the #MeToo movement, as the journalist pointed out, is an invitation for more victims of domestic violence to speak about their situation, since this type of violence “has no gender,” he commented.

Camille Vasquez along with Ben Chew during the trial.

Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, had said in recent days that social media influenced the jury’s decision. However, the actor’s attorney denied it: “The decision was made based on the evidence presented by both sides. Y […] this was in favor of Mr. Depp.”

However, Chew also commented that he and his team must be careful what they say in the media.

