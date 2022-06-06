Johnny Depp Could Return as Jack Sparrow in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ – Movie News

A former Disney executive believes that, after the verdict in the Amber Heard trial, the franchise is poised for a comeback.

Johnny Depp could come back like Jack Sparrow in pirates of the caribbean 6. At least, that’s what one former executive of Disney after what happened with the sentence of the actor’s trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

“I really think that, after the verdict, pirates is set for a ‘reboot’ with Johnny as Captain Jack Sparrow. With Jack back”says the former Disney executive anonymously in People. “There is a lot of box office treasure for a beloved character deeply rooted in Disney culture.”

Depp has recently won the lawsuit against his ex-wife Heard, whom the actor sued for defamation for an opinion article that the actress of Aquaman wrote in Washington Post. Although Heard does not mention Depp at any time, the interpreter and his legal team established that the reference is clear and that it has damaged his name and his career. The jury ruled that, indeed, there was defamation and the actress will have to pay $15 million to Depp. On the other hand, the interpreter will have to pay two million dollars to Heard, also for defamation, for some comments made by his lawyer adam waldman.

Johnny Depp wins libel trial against Amber Heard: “The jury has given me my life back”

The victory in this trial comes almost a year after Depp lost another in the UK. The interpreter asked The Sun for defamation for calling him a “wife beater” after Heard accused him of physical and verbal abuse. The sentence establishes that it is “substantially correct” call him that way. Depp and Heard met while filming the rum diaries (2012), they married in 2015 and the actress filed for divorce in 2016 and a restraining order against the actor accusing him of abuse.

Will Depp return as Jack Sparrow in a future installment of Pirates of the Caribbean? Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of the franchise, also spoke of this possibility during the promotion of his latest project Top Gun: Maverick. “The future is yet to be decided”stated the producer. Bruckheimer stated in The Sunday Times that they are also developing another installment with a new protagonist, who will be played by Margot Robbie. “We are developing two scripts of pirates. One with her, one without her.”said the producer.

Depp, on the other hand, also talked about a possible return as Jack Sparrow during one of the days of the trial in which he took the stand to testify. The actor stated that I would not return to the franchise even for “300 million dollars”. “Nothing on earth would make you go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean? Right?” Heard’s lawyer asked Depp. Ben Rottenborn. “That’s right, Mr. Rottenborn,” the interpreter replied.

Johnny Depp rejects ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ completely: not for “300 million dollars”

On the other hand, there are other voices in Hollywood who do not believe that Depp can return to a big production. “No big production is going to hire him the way they used to,” says a veteran Hollywood executive. “He was a pain in the ass before the trial, always. And what he has shown is that he is still a pain in the ass”.

The last time Depp played Jack Sparrow before being fired by Disney was in 2017 in Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge, the fifth installment in the franchise. The end of the film, with Javier Bardem as the villain and the return of Orlando Bloom as Will Turner and Keira Knightley as elizabeth swann, leaves the door open to continue the story with the original characters of the saga. Will they opt for the latter or will they decide to restart the story with Robbie as the protagonist?

