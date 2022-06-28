Johnny Depp could return to “Pirates of the Caribbean” with a contract of 300 million dollars

after the media johnny depp trial against his ex-wife Amber Hear, everything seems to indicate that the actor could return to Hollywood through the front door and it is rumored that he will receive a payment of more than $300 million to return to “Pirates of the Caribbean,” after being kicked out of the franchise in 2018 amid allegations of abuse by Heard.

A source close to Disney allegedly gave the information in an interview with the Australian outlet Poptopic, according to The New York Post.

According to reports, the agreement is that Johnny Depp returns as Jack Sparrow. “They contacted the actor before his libel trial against Amber Heard and asked if he would be interested in coming back for another movie or two,” the source said.

This information comes after an unnamed Disney executive hinted that the “Finding Neverland” actor would be donning Sparrow’s tricorn hat again following his victory in the libel trial.

“I absolutely believe after the verdict that ‘Pirates’ is ready to go. reboot with Johnny as Captain Jack back on board,” the source said in an interview with People magazine earlier this month. “There is too much potential box office treasure for a beloved character deeply rooted in Disney culture,” they added.

A few days ago, the judge of the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard made the jury award official with a written order for Heard to pay Depp $10.35 million for damaging her reputation by describing herself as a victim of domestic abuse in an op-ed she wrote. .

Depp sued Heard over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” The jury found in Depp’s favor on all three of her claims related to specific statements in the 2018 article.

The jury determined that Depp should receive $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, but the judge reduced the punitive damages award to $350,000 under a state cap.

Heard has said he plans to appeal the verdict.

During Friday’s hearing, the judge said that if Heard appeals, she must post bail in the full amount of the $10.35 million award while the appeal is pending, a common practice. The judge’s order says that both awards are subject to 6% annual interest.