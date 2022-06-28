Johnny Depp could return to Pirates of the Caribbean with a contract of more than $ 300 million

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard had a clear winner among society, but at the legal level there are still many issues to be resolved, especially if the actress decides to proceed with an appeal considering the unfair and partial verdict. The lawsuit between the two will continue to give something to talk about, but at the moment the actor is in a process of restitution within the industry. As part of this, his fans are hoping that he will return to the role of Jack Sparrow, something that Disney seems to be seriously considering, even if it costs them quite a bit of money to convince him.

When Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl was released (79%), Depp was already considered a chameleon-like and original actor who always got deeply involved with his characters. The film, in which he shared credits with Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley, became a huge box office success and allowed not only the creation of a trilogy to end that story, but also a franchise that could depend solely on Jack Sparrow. Although the critics were not very generous with Pirates of the Caribbean: Navigating Strange Waters (32%) and Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge (30%), the interpreter continued to take viewers to movie theaters.

A sixth installment was inevitable, but plans were left up in the air when Depp and Heard’s divorce caused labor havoc. The already famous trial for defamation precisely put this possible sequel as a point of reference and possible evidence of what happened. According to the protagonist of Aquaman (73%), what she wrote about the actor had nothing to do with the big franchises deciding to let him go and that it was his erratic behavior and his excessive use of drugs that caused him to leave. However, Depp assured that both Disney and Warner turned their backs on him not to continue with this proposal and with the Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets tape (50%), where he was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen.

Long before the verdict was announced, the figure of Johnny Depp had already found a place of acceptance among the public. Fans who have always been on his side continued to raise their voices, as new followers joined in and many other personalities spoke out for him publicly for the first time. For many, the jury’s decision is so clear that Disney should do everything possible to reconcile with the actor, despite the fact that he said in his statement that he would not agree to play Sparrow anymore or for all the money in the world. But what do we consider all the money in the world? According to a new rumor, the company could be seriously thinking about talking to the actor for that sixth installment of Pirates of the Caribbean.

