Johnny Depp: Court victory over Amber Heard

Johnny Depp reports a court victory that forces ex-wife Amber Heard to reveal the size of her donation to the American Civil Liberties Union

An important turning point took place in the judicial affair between Johnny Depp, the star of Pirates of the Caribbean and numerous other films, e Amber Heard, heroin of Aquaman and Depp’s ex-wife. A victory in court that could influence the continuation of the trial involving the former star couple.

After allegations of abuse and harassment addressed by Amber Heard to Johnny Depp and the subsequent divorce, some news emerge from a New York ruling: the actor has in fact obtained that the amount actually donated by his ex-wife to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is declared, the American Union for Civil Rights, with the money received after the divorce.

Depp and his lawyers believe that Heard did not actually donate all of the 7 million dollars received in the divorce settlement – half at ACLU and half at Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles; and now the ACLU will have to show the documentation certifying the Heard donation. If this turns out to be true, this discovery could positively affect Depp’s chances of winning the defamation suit the actor filed against his ex-wife following the actress’s publication of the famous article in the Washington Post. some years ago.

Loading... Advertisements

The actress, in fact, sued Depp for abuses he would suffer during their short but stormy marriage. This had resulted in the star’s reaction Pirates of the Caribbean, who had decided to sue his ex-wife on libel charges. The trial, which will take place next year in Virginia, faces a libel charge for which Depp sued Heard for $ 50 million; the accusation to which the latter replied, in turn responded to a counter-charge for defamation worth 100 million dollars.

Depp’s attorney released a statement following Johnny Depp’s victory in court: “Mr. Depp is very gratified by the Court’s decision”.