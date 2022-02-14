Johnny Depp creates paintings to be auctioned for charity through NTF

The actor lands in the world of crypto-art to donate a part of the proceeds will be donated to charities, institutions and hospitals for children

After acting and music Johnny Depp explores the world of art by creating paintings to be auctioned for charity through NTF or Non Fungible Token, a non-interchangeable virtual token representing the deed and certificate of authenticity of a well, whether this is digital or physical.

The collection created is called Never Fear Truth or Do not fear the truth, moreover, it is also an acronym for NFT. The works created portray friends like Marlon Brando and Tim Burton, artists that Depp admires like Elizabeth Taylor and Heath Ledger, loved ones like his daughter Lily-Rose. Close-ups emphasized by strokes of color that Depp brings with the use of brushes and more; works that also recall the iconic Andy Warhol serial prints typical of Pop Art.

The sale will be online, on the Never Fear Truth site of the same name from February 17, 2022: the purchase will take place through NFT. The initiative has generated high demand and, as reported on the site, NFLs will be distributed via a lottery, conducted up to three times before any unredeemed NFTs are used for public sale. All artworks will be randomly generated and revealed after the final sale.

25% of the value of the works sold will go to charities and hospitals, especially those that care for minors, such as the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital, the Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital, the Elizabeth Taylor Aids Foundation and the Gonzo Trust. Furthermore, those who buy one of these works will be able to enter the actor’s community, Discord, a virtual agora where to talk to Johnny Depp and perhaps participate in creative projects of various kinds.

The actor thus lands in a world, that of the so-called crypto-art in strong expansion: just think that the grandchildren of Pablo Picasso, Miriam and Florian, have announced that they want to auction more than a thousand digital pieces, the nft, of a ceramic work dating back to 1958 and never exhibited in public. Also in this case the funds will be donated to charity.

Sources: Never Fear Truth

