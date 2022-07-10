Johnny Depp: Dakota Johnson responds to her viral video where she “realizes” the actor’s injured finger

Dakota Johnson has spoken out about a viral video claiming she noticed Johnny Depp’s injured finger while promoting a movie in 2015.

The brief clip resurfaced in April when Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, were in the midst of their legal battle, in which Depp sued Heard for $50 million for defamation.

In court, Depp claimed his ex-wife cut his finger with a bottle of vodka during an argument a few months after their wedding in February 2015.

Posted on TikTok, the clip in question claims Johnson was looking at Depp’s injury during the media broadcast of the crime drama film. BlackMass.

In a new interview, the star by Fifty Shades of Gray responded to the popularity of the video and seemed confused when some social media users linked it to the legal story.

“I thought, ‘For God’s sake, why? Why am I involved in this?’” she told Britt Hennemuth of Vanity Fairwhile shaking his head.

The actress later claimed that she did not remember the moment and that she did not want to be involved in the story in any way.

“I don’t remember that at all, but please get me out of this,” he continued. “Don’t let this go any further. Can you imagine, oh my gosh, if I was called to the witness stand?”

Johnson, who will star in a film adaptation of Persuasion of Jane Austen, expressed bewilderment at the way the trial was available “as a sideshow”. (At the time of the interview, the trial had not yet concluded.)

Johnny Depp and Dakota Johnson (AFP via Getty Images)

She said: “I can’t believe people watch it as if it’s a show. It’s like it’s a courtroom drama and my heart breaks. It’s completely insane.”

“Humans are so weird, ****. The internet is a wild, wild place.”

On June 2, Depp won his libel case against Heard, and a jury awarded him $15 million in damages. The jury also awarded Heard $2 million for a portion of her own counterclaim (because Depp’s lawyer had called the abuse allegations against his ex-husband misleading).