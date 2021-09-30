Johnny Depp, daughter Lily-Rose speaks: “Nobody is perfect”

Lily-Rose Depp, 21-year-old actress and daughter of art, giving an interview to Entertainmento Tonight, spoke about his career, past and future, focusing on the importance of always analyzing his own behaviors. “Nobody’s perfect – Johnny Depp’s daughter began –“. His words come shortly after his father was denied the request to appeal against the Sun who called him a “wife beater”, after being convicted of the assaults on his ex-wife Amber Heard. Lily-Rose continues: “It can’t always be perfect, nobody is. I think it is normal in life. To keep your head on your shoulders you need to have a lot of self-awareness and never feel like you take yourself too seriously and question your actions. I think it’s always nice to have a good self-reflection on the things you’ve done and always think about how you could improve “. During the interview, then, he did not rule out the prospect of working with his father on a film project, but said that at the moment nothing is planned in this regard. “What interests me is the particular character that I may or may not play and then the story he is telling”, comments. Meanwhile, Lily-Rose was spotted with her ex Timothée Chalamat, a 25-year-old French-American actor: backfire?

