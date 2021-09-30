News

Johnny Depp, daughter Lily-Rose speaks: “Nobody is perfect”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Lily-Rose Depp, 21-year-old actress and daughter of art, giving an interview to Entertainmento Tonight, spoke about his career, past and future, focusing on the importance of always analyzing his own behaviors. “Nobody’s perfect – Johnny Depp’s daughter began –. His words come shortly after his father was denied the request to appeal against the Sun who called him a “wife beater”, after being convicted of the assaults on his ex-wife Amber Heard. Lily-Rose continues: “It can’t always be perfect, nobody is. I think it is normal in life. To keep your head on your shoulders you need to have a lot of self-awareness and never feel like you take yourself too seriously and question your actions. I think it’s always nice to have a good self-reflection on the things you’ve done and always think about how you could improve “. During the interview, then, he did not rule out the prospect of working with his father on a film project, but said that at the moment nothing is planned in this regard. “What interests me is the particular character that I may or may not play and then the story he is telling”, comments. Meanwhile, Lily-Rose was spotted with her ex Timothée Chalamat, a 25-year-old French-American actor: backfire?

Loading...
Advertisements

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

739
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
566
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
547
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
542
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
540
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
531
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
529
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
527
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
526
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top