Johnny Depp, daughter Lily-Rose: “This is what it is like to grow up with an American dad and a French mom”

In view of the release of his next film, Wolf, Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of Johnny Depp and the French singer and model Vanessa Paradis, recently talked about her parents, who belong to two different cultures, and what it was like “growing up with an American dad and a French mom“.

Lily-Rose spoke about the difference between American and French culture during an Interview Magazine interview with her father’s co-star in Pirates of the Caribbean: Keira Knightley. During their discussion, Knightley asked her if different personalities emerge depending on the language she is using.

The main difference that emerged during the conversation is inherent in the sense of humor that each culture has and the vocal timbre that is used in certain circumstances: “It’s hard to say because I identify equally with both cultures. My father is very American and my mother is very French, and I grew up in both France and the United States. ”

“I don’t know if I feel like I have different personalities, I just know that I’m able to tap into a more American sense of humor than a French sense of humor, depending on where I am.“The actress explained.”Also, my voice is deeper when I speak in English and louder and clearer when I speak in French. ”

Knightley then asked Lily-Rose if she would prefer to speak in English or French to which Johnny Depp’s daughter replied: “Both languages ​​seem very natural to me in different ways. I speak exclusively French with my French family and exclusively English with my American family. So I feel very comfortable with both of them. I have always spoken French with my mother. This was important to her, and it is important to me. My children will speak both French and English, that’s for sure“.