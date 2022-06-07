Entertainment

Johnny Depp debuts on TikTok and appreciates support against Amber Heard

Photo of James James13 mins ago
1 minute read

Johnny Depp He debuted a few hours ago on TikTok with a verified account and has already accumulated more than 4 million followers, a spectacular sum in such a short time. The actor and musician was in lawsuits and lawsuits with his ex-wife Amber Heard for more than 5 years, but the recent trial was the one that determined that his image was “almost” clean, after the jury determined that Amber did defame him in her column published in The Washington Post, although both were found guilty .

The jury asked Heard to compensate her ex-partner with 10.35 million dollars in damages, while Depp will have to pay the actress 2 million dollars for the same concept.

amber heard johnny depp red carpet

(Johnny Depp and Amber Heard / AFP)

In the first publication of Johnny Depp On TikTok we see the actor greeting his fans, who were waiting for him outside the court with banners of support.

“To all my most precious, loyal and unwavering fans. We have been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same path together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together.”, the actor wrote.

“You are, as always, my employers and once again I have no way to say thank you, other than to say thank you. So thank you. My love and respect.”

@johnnydepp

To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, J.D.

♬ Stranger – Love Joys

After six weeks of a televised trial and awkward and unsavory episodes between the two during their brief marriage, the verdict found that Depp was defamed for three statements made in the op-ed, and also found that Heard was defamed by a lawyer for Depp who accused her of creating a detailed hoax around the abuse allegations.

