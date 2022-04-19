Entertainment

Johnny Depp declares in the trial against Amber Heard: “I am obsessed with the truth”

Photo of James James8 hours ago
0 25 2 minutes read

The defamation trial where Johnny Depp sue his ex wife Amber Heard for $50 million, he continues to raise his temperature. On the day of the date, the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean took the stage to discharge him, stating that “Your goal is to get to the truth.”

You have to remember that Depp filed a lawsuit for an article published by Heard in 2018, through The Washington Post, in which she called herself a victim of domestic abuse. Today, the actor took the floor and described the statements of his former partner as “diabolical”.

Source link

Photo of James James8 hours ago
0 25 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas revive complicity in “Deep Water”

3 mins ago

Kylie Jenner: fans really worried about her emotional state!

5 mins ago

These are ALL Luis Miguel’s businesses that made him a MILLIONAIRE

13 mins ago

The most popular Game of Thrones actor of the entire HBO series

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button