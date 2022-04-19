Johnny Depp declares in the trial against Amber Heard: “I am obsessed with the truth”

The defamation trial where Johnny Depp sue his ex wife Amber Heard for $50 million, he continues to raise his temperature. On the day of the date, the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean took the stage to discharge him, stating that “Your goal is to get to the truth.”

You have to remember that Depp filed a lawsuit for an article published by Heard in 2018, through The Washington Post, in which she called herself a victim of domestic abuse. Today, the actor took the floor and described the statements of his former partner as “diabolical”.

“It was a total shock, I just didn’t need to go in that direction as none of that ever happened,” he said. Depp on his way to the Fairfax County Courthouse. “There were arguments and things of that nature, but I never got to the point of hitting Mrs. Heard in any way, nor have I hit anyone in my life,” added the actor, whose voice could be heard breaking at times.

Amber Heard was present at the trial

“It was my responsibility not only to clear my name… I wanted to clear my children of this horrible thing that they had to read about their father, which was not true,” continued the interpreter, when making clear his motivation for wanting bring to light how their relationship was during the little more than a year that their marriage with Heard lasted.

In addition to reporting his relationship with the actress of Aquaman, the actor also spoke about his difficult childhood and the violence he had to suffer during this stage of his life. Regarding the beginning of his relationship with Heard, the actor said that “it was like she was too good to be true.”

“She was attentive. She was affectionate. She was smart. She was kind. She was funny. She was understanding,” she said. However, she noted that after a year and a half she “was as if she had become another person.”

For her part, Heard was also present while her ex-husband testified. Since the trial began, the legal team of the actress has accused Depp of hitting, choking, and kicking her on several occasions throughout their relationship. She also alleged that Depp once sexually assaulted her during a fight in Australia in 2015. She, too, is scheduled to speak in the coming days as the trial continues to unfold.

It must be remembered that both stars testified during the trial that took place in the United Kingdom between 2020 and 2021, where the actor had sued the British tabloid The Sun, which had described him as a “wife beater” in a publication. Said ruling it was not favorable for Depp, which will be taken into account when proceeding with the current trial. Although it has no legal implications, public opinion will not ignore it.

Depp will return to the stand on Wednesday, where he will be questioned by Heard’s attorneys. The trial is scheduled to last five weeks.