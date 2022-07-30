Johnny Depp dedicates 2 songs to his ex-wife Amber Heard

The soap opera of the ex-partner formed by Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has no end. After winning the legal battle, which he celebrated by spending 58,000 euros on a meal, the actor has dedicated two songs to the performer on his latest album in which he calls her everything, except pretty.

‘This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr’ and ‘Sad Motherfuckin Parade’ include lines like “you’ve been sitting there like an itchy dog ​​for seven years. If I had a dime, I wouldn’t even touch you”, or “I think you’ve already Enough said for one bloody night.”

In addition to being an actor, Johnny is a great lover of music and has collaborated with great artists:

Amber Heard fans outraged

As expected, shortly after this information was made public, the followers of the actress of ‘Aquaman’ took out the claws for herlashing out hard at Depp.

This one, for his part, has not commented on the matter and is focused on his new projects after a bad professional streak due to his media trial against his ex.

Depp reaches an agreement with an employee to avoid a trial

In addition, the protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ has just overcome another hurdle: the complaint filed against him by Gregg Brooks, location manager who worked on the filming of The City of Lies, who claimed to have been assaulted by Depp, who has reached an economic agreement with him, avoiding going back to the podium.