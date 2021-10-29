Chocolat, here’s a detail curiosity on the film of the 2000s: a Johnny Depp, one of the protagonists, did not like it the chocolate! To reveal this curiosity about the actor is the female protagonist of the film, Juliette Binoche, during an interview.

Chocolat, curiosity: Johnny Depp didn’t like chocolate

Chocolat, here’s a detail curiosity on the film of the 2000s: a Johnny Depp, one of the protagonists, did not like it the chocolate! To reveal this curiosity about the actor is the female protagonist of the film, Juliette Binoche, during an interview. Juliette Binoche, during a 2016 interview released for the The Hollywood Reporter, talked about Chocolat, a famous 2000 film based on the novel of the same name by British author Joanne Harris, revealing that Johnny Depp doesn’t really like chocolate.

Loading... Advertisements

The French star said during the interview: “To tell you the truth, the chocolate shop in the film was completely fake. With all the lights on the set, the chocolate would melt, it would never be able to withstand that heat. In any case, we had the pleasure of eating chocolate for some sequences of the film. And that’s exactly how I discovered that Johnny Depp actually didn’t like chocolate at all, he spat it out after every take; Alfred Molina didn’t like him very much either. ” Binoche continued. “It was a fun experience: you were constantly dealing with these two actors and their faces became more and more painful after each take.” According to the magazine MensXP, Depp was allergic to chocolate when he was a child and would also suffer from a number of allergy-related rashes!