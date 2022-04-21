Johnny Depp doesn’t want to come back as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6

MADRID, 21 Apr. (CultureLeisure) –

The court battle who for years, practically since they got divorced, have freed Johnny Depp and Amber Heardwith crossed accusations of mistreatment and defamationhe has affected the professional careers of both performers. Especially in the case of the actor, who has since been separated from sagas such as fantastic animals or Pirates of the Caribbeana franchise to which, he assures, I wouldn’t go back.

According to Variety, Depp assured that I would refuse to return to the Disney saga during his statement at the trial that has been held in Fairfax (Virginia) since April 11. A new chapter in the legal battle between Depp and Heard in which, in this case, The actor sues his ex-wife for slander following an article published by Amber Heard in the Washington Post in 2018, accusing him of having mistreated her.

Depp, claim Heard 50 million dollars for the damages caused to his career for that article in which she recounted her alleged experiences as a victim of the alleged abuse Depp subjected her to during their marriage. Depp claims that Heard’s claims destroyed his career, his reputation and his life.

In this sense, the actor maintains that after Heard’s accusations, Disney made the decision to block his return to any future Pirates of the Caribbean projects.included a sixth movie of the franchise Developing. Due to the accusations surrounding Depp’s personal life, Disney’s decision allegedly due to fear that its tarnished image could affect the family-friendly nature of the franchise.

Precisely, during the new judicial process that is being carried out, Deep was questioned by Ben Rottenborn, the lawyer of his former partner before whom The actor assured that he would not return to the franchise even if Disney asked him to.

“The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, Wouldn’t anything in this world make you work with Disney again on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie? Correct?“, to which Deep responded forcefully “That’s right, Mr. Rottenborn.”

A legal maneuver by Heard’s lawyer, with which he intended to demonstrate to the jury that Disney had already made the decision to remove Depp from the Pirates of the Caribbean saga before Heard wrote his article in the Washington Post.

On the other hand, Rottenborn was quick to point out an article in the Daily Mail published on October 25, 2018, which mentioned that Deep, he was “out like Jack Sparrow”. Publication that the actor claimed to be unaware of, but that did not catch him by surprise considering that “Disney was trying to end their relationship with him to safeguard themselves.”

However, he also wanted to point out that aside from the house of the mouse hastened to get rid of him, they continued to use their Pirates of the Caribbean character at the company’s theme parks.

With these statements, Depp seems to definitely close the door to his possible return to the buccaneer saga making a brief appearance or simple cameo in the new installment in which Disney is already working and in the absence of official confirmation, it will be focused on female characters and will feature Margot Robbie as a possible lead.

The Pirates of the Caribbean saga began in 2003 with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.what with Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley as protagonists was a real box office success and started to one of the highest grossing franchises in history that, with his five deliverieshas raised more than 4,500 million dollars around the world.