Johnny Depp drags Amber Heard to court. For real.

Johnny Depp got a little big win procedural that could rewrite and resize the whole story that involved the end of his marriage with Amber Heard.

The actress, in fact, will be tried for defamation against Johnny. This is what the court of the Virginia rejecting Amber’s request for dismissal of the plaintiff’s allegations against her and the claim for compensation for fifty millions dollars.

The first act of the trial will take place ad April 2022 and Johnny Depp’s lawyer, Ben Chew, stated, in this regard:

Mr. Depp is gratified by the court’s decision

Love between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard it came to an end in 2017 when the two, accusing each other of reprehensible conduct domestic, they started a battle legal no holds barred. Unworthy conclusion for two people who, in some way, even if for a short time, still loved each other.

Despite the severity of the accusations brought by Amber Heard against her ex-husband, to go to court is always was Johnny, strong in the certainty of not having stained himself with crimes turn them over, security confirmed by registrations of the couple’s therapeutic sessions from which truths emerged consistently different from those told by Amber.

Johnny Depp, in fact, supported by the support of fans and colleagues, he first cited the Sun for having defined it ‘beater of wives‘and then filed a libel suit against his ex-wife.

It has lost too much for it to remain helpless and it is not just a loss in terms cheap after the expulsion from the saga of Fantastic Beasts and that of Pirates of the Caribbean, but of a damage to image of colossal proportions! Not surprisingly, Johnny recently attacked Hollywood and the film industry talking about boycott systematic!

We will follow the story and the process and we will keep you updated!