News

Johnny Depp drags Amber Heard to court. For real.

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Johnny Depp got a little big win procedural that could rewrite and resize the whole story that involved the end of his marriage with Amber Heard.

johnny depp

The actress, in fact, will be tried for defamation against Johnny. This is what the court of the Virginia rejecting Amber’s request for dismissal of the plaintiff’s allegations against her and the claim for compensation for fifty millions dollars.

amber heard

The first act of the trial will take place ad April 2022 and Johnny Depp’s lawyer, Ben Chew, stated, in this regard:

Mr. Depp is gratified by the court’s decision

Love between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard it came to an end in 2017 when the two, accusing each other of reprehensible conduct domestic, they started a battle legal no holds barred. Unworthy conclusion for two people who, in some way, even if for a short time, still loved each other.

Johnny Depp

Despite the severity of the accusations brought by Amber Heard against her ex-husband, to go to court is always was Johnny, strong in the certainty of not having stained himself with crimes turn them over, security confirmed by registrations of the couple’s therapeutic sessions from which truths emerged consistently different from those told by Amber.

amber heard

Johnny Depp, in fact, supported by the support of fans and colleagues, he first cited the Sun for having defined it ‘beater of wives‘and then filed a libel suit against his ex-wife.

johnny depp

It has lost too much for it to remain helpless and it is not just a loss in terms cheap after the expulsion from the saga of Fantastic Beasts and that of Pirates of the Caribbean, but of a damage to image of colossal proportions! Not surprisingly, Johnny recently attacked Hollywood and the film industry talking about boycott systematic!

We will follow the story and the process and we will keep you updated!

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

921
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
741
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
729
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
570
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
559
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
556
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
540
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
498
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
474
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
466
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top