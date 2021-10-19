Johnny Depp drives Rome crazy confesses I fear and Jack Sparrow

Thousands crowded against the barriers, choirs, screams, frenzy, repetitive flashes to illuminate the sky of Rome right in front of the Dome of St. Peter. Johnny Depp he seduces the capital as only he knows how to do and denies those who want to paint him as a star at sunset. Remain an anti-star, that’s for sure. But the road ahead of him seems far from over. He arrives late but the it takes very little to be forgiven, a few winks and kisses profusely in response to the many “I love you” that come to him to which he replies in Italian. Black jeans and blouse, rings, scarves, bandanas, hat pulled down on the head, to testify that the iconography of Jack Sparrow she also took over her daily life. He appears in good shape, thin and above all pacified with the life that in recent years has reserved for him not a few bitternesses and a legal battle with his ex-wife still in progress. But no rancor or disenchantment inhabits it, on the contrary. His heart as a child has continuous jolts just as he plays and dedicates himself to the little ones who adore him and who will adore him even more for his new character, a cartoon bird to whom he lends his voice and a language invented from scratch. .

The animated web series is called “Puffins”, is a spinoff of the animated film Artic and is presented as part of Alice nella città, a side section of the Rome Film Fest. But everyone is here to listen to his “verb” dispensed in an hour and a half of the masterclass that sold out in 4 minutes in recent weeks.

Depp does not hide at all that a separation has taken place between him and Hollywood. Indeed, he actually seems more surprised that this detachment has occurred after so many years of activity since “the Studios never liked my approach at the cinema and hired me as if they hadn’t seen what I had done before. My approach has always remained the same. The most important choices I made reflect the roles I played, but also and above all the many roles I refused, the ones that the agents insistently advised me not to miss out on money, in which I was one with a gun or I went to bed with the girl from the movie. Then Jack Sparrow came and it was important for me to infiltrate the enemy camp, Disney, ”he says with a wry smile and after a powerful pause, while the applause thunders.

“For 20 years I have made a name for myself in Hollywood with these films thanks to you. And it was nice. I was raising my daughter. For three years I’ve been involved with this and I was wondering why I can’t play a Bugs Bunny or Will Coyote character? When you watch cartoons you believe what happens even if it is absurd. Here, I wanted a cartoon character. And it has arrived Jack Sparrow. At the beginning the parameters were very tight but over time I tried to broaden them ”. And so saying he mimics the gesture amid the laughter of the audience. The chat goes on not smoothly because Depp is very sensitive to any call from his adoring fans and in order to listen to them and fulfill all their requests, he doesn’t care about the schedule to be respected. And the public obviously appreciates and loves him even more.

To those who ask him what his favorite characters are, however, Johnny Depp makes this confession: “At the beginning of my career I had a 7-year contract with a TV show that I didn’t like at all. I did everything to get me kicked out, including being thrown in jail. And in the end I succeeded because I really wanted to get rid of that contract. I have always rejected standard scripts and stereotyped formulas. Among other things, it is not that I wanted to be an actor at all costs. I was also fine with the bricklayer or the gas station attendant. But I like real stories. And I realized that when I got the proposal to do a part in “Cry Baby”, which remains one of my favorite roles. There I realized that for me this was solid and congenial ground. The other character who made me feel with two feet firmly planted on earth was “Edward scissor hands”. Depp also talks about his passion for music, his band the Hollywood Vampires and the concerts in which he was covered with affection like the one “I did in Lucca in 2018. For me it was a painful time and you supported me with your kindness “.

He does not announce new projects but specifies his line which is the same as always: “I make films to tell stories I believe in. Hollywood instead moves on other tracks, tries to make you do things you don’t understand and you find yourself prey to an environment where there is a lot of rejection and shaming. I believe that to learn how to act and really tell stories, it is above all necessary to eliminate fear. The fear within itself has no redeeming characteristics. With fear they want to forge you, push you into some area that is not yours. Instead, each of us must be what we are, respecting our most beautiful dreams and making them come out in the right circumstances. I think one of the best ways to make films is to talk to people, especially those who are suffering and who may be getting on in years “.